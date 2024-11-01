In the instalment, terminally ill and abusive Nish decided to finally let his ex-wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) be free and took the fall for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), following an emotionally wrought confrontation with granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

The Six looked on in relief as Nish was taken away by Walford Police following his confession that he had ordered a hit on Keanu on Christmas Day 2023.

While fans were left to speculate whether this really was the exit for the Albert Square villain, actor Navin Chowdhry shared a short video of Nish with the caption "Nish Panesar 2022-2024 [black heart emoji]".

Chowdhry's on-screen son Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi Gulati in the soap, commented: "The Greatest [red heart emoji, raised fist emoji, red heart emoji]".

Meanwhile, actress Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, wrote: "Wonderful wonderful you."

Despite the soap's dramatic scenes on Halloween and Chowdhry's post, the BBC soap declined to comment to RadioTimes.com when asked to confirm if these were Chowdhry's final scenes.

Given that we haven't seen Nish die on-screen and he asked Suki to visit him in prison before he succumbs to viral myocarditis, could we still have some final scenes with the character yet to play out before the end of the year?

Regardless of whether or not Nish's confession sticks, there will soon be another challenge for The Six on the horizon.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

