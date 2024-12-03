This year's (not so) festive episodes have some big shoes to fill after the mystery of The Six from last year, which dominated soap speculation for months leading up to the big reveal.

But according to star Shane Richie, the latest plans are hardly slouching on the drama themselves.

The actor told RadioTimes.com: "A few things happened on Christmas, which I intentionally didn't read [the script] because I knew that Kat and Alfie were going to be involved, and I didn't really want to know what was going to happen in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

"But oh my God! I sat there watching this story unfolding in the Queen Vic that happens on Christmas Day, and as a fan of the show anyway, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this! Stop!'"

He added: "I had to do a line and I kept messing it up because I was so taken in with that the storyline that was happening. You're in for a lovely treat this Christmas Day."

Storylines expected in the momentous episodes include the lies of Cindy Beale finally spilling out for all her family to learn, while another plot will involve Denise Fox receiving a special gift.

In a bonus treat for viewers, the BBC has also added every single EastEnders Christmas special to iPlayer in preparation for the big day, giving fans a chance to revisit some of the show's most iconic moments.

EastEnders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

