EastEnders airs violent Nish Panesar update as he promises "nuclear" revenge
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Wednesday 4th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
There was an immensely dramatic episode of EastEnders for fans to enjoy as nasty Nish (played by Navin Chowdhry) made a big move in his play for power over Suki (Balvinder Sopal).
Having discovered Suki and Eve's (Heather Peace) engagement was back on, it's safe to say Nish was furious, with his ex wife breaking the one promise she made him.
But with him pleading guilty to Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder already, Sukeve may have been forgiven for thinking their trials were over and Nish was going behind bars whether he liked it or not.
However, you should never doubt the villain, who always has a few tricks up his sleeve.
Firstly, he called to see his children and grandchildren to say one last goodbye as he would be moved to palliative care very soon for his heart condition.
After debating whether to go or not, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and his side of the family paid Nish a visit, but it ended in a clash as Ravi and Nish shared tense words with each other before the villain was left fighting for his breath on the bed.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
It was clearly just half an act, though, as he recovered once his dodgy doctor cleared the family away and asked Nish what his play was now.
Ominously, Nish promised "nuclear revenge" on Suki for her betrayal, and it looks like he's set to deliver it.
At the end of the episode, while Suki and Eve cuddled on the sofa, Nish was in an ambulance, heading out of the prison hospital and presumably to a normal one.
He didn't get to his destination, though, as a car pulled up in front of the ambulance and two men emerged holding guns.
With the paramedics held at gunpoint, Nish sauntered out of the van, claiming "it's good to be alive".
Now he's out of prison and on the run, he's extremely dangerous... two bets who he's heading to see?
Will Suki and Eve be OK?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs ominous cliffhanger return in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders 2024 Christmas preview: Cindy Beale and Junior Knight affair exposed on Christmas Day
- 6 EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter gets ultimatum and Phil Mitchell's secret exposed
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright on Linda's rock bottom: "You will see the very worst version of Linda"
- EastEnders' Colin Salmon and Harriet Thorpe on the future for George and Elaine: 'Cindy's always looming'
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.