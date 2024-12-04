But with him pleading guilty to Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder already, Sukeve may have been forgiven for thinking their trials were over and Nish was going behind bars whether he liked it or not.

However, you should never doubt the villain, who always has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Firstly, he called to see his children and grandchildren to say one last goodbye as he would be moved to palliative care very soon for his heart condition.

After debating whether to go or not, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and his side of the family paid Nish a visit, but it ended in a clash as Ravi and Nish shared tense words with each other before the villain was left fighting for his breath on the bed.

It was clearly just half an act, though, as he recovered once his dodgy doctor cleared the family away and asked Nish what his play was now.

Ominously, Nish promised "nuclear revenge" on Suki for her betrayal, and it looks like he's set to deliver it.

At the end of the episode, while Suki and Eve cuddled on the sofa, Nish was in an ambulance, heading out of the prison hospital and presumably to a normal one.

He didn't get to his destination, though, as a car pulled up in front of the ambulance and two men emerged holding guns.

With the paramedics held at gunpoint, Nish sauntered out of the van, claiming "it's good to be alive".

Now he's out of prison and on the run, he's extremely dangerous... two bets who he's heading to see?

Will Suki and Eve be OK?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

