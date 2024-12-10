EastEnders airs dangerous twist for Phil Mitchell in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Tuesday 10th December on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was at the mercy of a dangerous new twist in the latest episode of EastEnders, as scheming Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) resorted to desperate measures to get her way.
Nicola has targeted a lonely Phil to help her split up their exes, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) respectively.
When Nicola walked in on Phil's house in a terrible state, he angrily ordered her to leave, and to keep her mouth shut. Nicola promised she would, but swiftly told Sharon everything anyway.
Asking if there was any alcohol lying around at Phil's, Sharon made the mistake of telling Nicola that he was an addict in recovery.
Nicola could hardly believe her luck when Sharon also disclosed that she and Phil had shared a kiss before Teddy arrived on the Square.
Nicola urged Sharon to go and support Phil, but once alone, she smirked to herself, thrilled that her plan was working.
It wasn't long before Nicola was telling Teddy all about the kiss, before she began sweet-talking him, hoping he was now hers for the taking.
At Phil's, Sharon questioned him about Nicola's story, and with Phil having since cleaned up, he claimed that Nicola was a liar.
Knowing that something was wrong, Sharon demanded answers from Phil, and his inner turmoil gradually began to show on his face, in a devastating performance from McFadden.
Sharon vowed that she would always be there for Phil, and he came close to opening up to her - until a message on her phone from Teddy broke the mood, and Phil insisted that he was fine.
Heading back to the bar, Sharon walked in just as Nicola was kissing a responsive Teddy, but he managed to break away just before Sharon clapped eyes on the pair.
Later, Nicola returned to see Phil, presenting him with a gift and hinting that he needed Sharon.
But as Nicola placed a bottle of booze on the table, will alcoholic Phil succumb to temptation?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.