Nicola has targeted a lonely Phil to help her split up their exes, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) respectively.

When Nicola walked in on Phil's house in a terrible state, he angrily ordered her to leave, and to keep her mouth shut. Nicola promised she would, but swiftly told Sharon everything anyway.

Asking if there was any alcohol lying around at Phil's, Sharon made the mistake of telling Nicola that he was an addict in recovery.

Nicola and Teddy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Nicola could hardly believe her luck when Sharon also disclosed that she and Phil had shared a kiss before Teddy arrived on the Square.

Nicola urged Sharon to go and support Phil, but once alone, she smirked to herself, thrilled that her plan was working.

It wasn't long before Nicola was telling Teddy all about the kiss, before she began sweet-talking him, hoping he was now hers for the taking.

At Phil's, Sharon questioned him about Nicola's story, and with Phil having since cleaned up, he claimed that Nicola was a liar.

Knowing that something was wrong, Sharon demanded answers from Phil, and his inner turmoil gradually began to show on his face, in a devastating performance from McFadden.

Sharon vowed that she would always be there for Phil, and he came close to opening up to her - until a message on her phone from Teddy broke the mood, and Phil insisted that he was fine.

Heading back to the bar, Sharon walked in just as Nicola was kissing a responsive Teddy, but he managed to break away just before Sharon clapped eyes on the pair.

Later, Nicola returned to see Phil, presenting him with a gift and hinting that he needed Sharon.

But as Nicola placed a bottle of booze on the table, will alcoholic Phil succumb to temptation?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

