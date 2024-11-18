As the soap gears up for not just Christmas but its 40th anniversary, it's been reported that Phil will be "in despair".

The BBC declined to comment but RadioTimes.com understands this to be accurate.

The heartbreaking development comes after recent scenes have seen the usually hard-nosed Mitchell become increasingly isolated, with Phil continuing to push those closest to him away.

Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It has also been said that the new storyline could possibly pave the way for a Mitchell brother reunion, and that Ross Kemp could potentially be returning as Grant. As of now, nothing has been confirmed.

It's safe to say that Phil has been through his fair share of hardship over the years, but more recently has had to contend with his son Ben going to prison as well as the breakdown of his relationship with Kat, who has now moved on with Alfie.

Combine that with the fact that Denise has recently moved out of Phil's and it's easy to see how things could spiral for the fan favourite.

As of now, it's all a-go in Walford, as this week will see the fallout of Louisa Lytton's Ruby Allen returning, who we discovered recently has secretly given birth to her ex-husband Martin Fowler's baby.

On the announcement of her Albert Square return, Lytton said: "I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

"I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment, and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

