EastEnders' Phil Mitchell set for devastating new Christmas storyline amid loneliness
Phil is set to face a very difficult festive period.
As we gear up towards Christmas, many of the soaps are teasing what's to come in their upcoming storylines – and it looks as though EastEnders is set to have a devastating development for one of its longest-running characters.
According to The Sun, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will see his life begin to fall apart after being abandoned by his family.
As the soap gears up for not just Christmas but its 40th anniversary, it's been reported that Phil will be "in despair".
The BBC declined to comment but RadioTimes.com understands this to be accurate.
The heartbreaking development comes after recent scenes have seen the usually hard-nosed Mitchell become increasingly isolated, with Phil continuing to push those closest to him away.
It has also been said that the new storyline could possibly pave the way for a Mitchell brother reunion, and that Ross Kemp could potentially be returning as Grant. As of now, nothing has been confirmed.
It's safe to say that Phil has been through his fair share of hardship over the years, but more recently has had to contend with his son Ben going to prison as well as the breakdown of his relationship with Kat, who has now moved on with Alfie.
Combine that with the fact that Denise has recently moved out of Phil's and it's easy to see how things could spiral for the fan favourite.
As of now, it's all a-go in Walford, as this week will see the fallout of Louisa Lytton's Ruby Allen returning, who we discovered recently has secretly given birth to her ex-husband Martin Fowler's baby.
On the announcement of her Albert Square return, Lytton said: "I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.
"I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment, and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store."
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.