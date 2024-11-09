However, next week, the storyline is revisited. Phil is trying to sell Peggy's bar after the club crush earlier in the year, but he's not happy when Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) offers him too small a sum for the deeds.

Phil's day worsens when he runs into ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in Kathy's Cafe and learns they just got back together.

Both Kat and Phil's other ex-wife, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), attempt to get Phil to open up as he becomes increasingly isolated, but he refuses to speak to them about the subject.

Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace as happy Alfie Moon and Kat Slater, respectively, sat in Kathy's Cafe in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon is also not convinced that Phil truly wants to sell the bar, which was named in honour of his beloved mum, Peggy Mitchell (the late Dame Barbara Windsor).

The sale of the place continues to impact his mood, despite shutting down Sharon's efforts to talk to him about it.

Later, Teddy and Phil arrange to sign the paperwork for Peggy's, only for Teddy's ex, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), to corner Phil for a chat. What will Nicola have to say?

Will Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, right) manage to get through to lonely Phil? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We'll also see Phil doing a good turn, urging pal George Knight (Colin Salmon) to be brave and ask his son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) to be his best man.

But will George realise that Phil needs support too?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

