Kat kissed Alfie after being bowled over by his efforts with their son Tommy (Sonny Kendall), but after initially responding, Alfie pulled away and rejected her.

Upset, Kat left to visit Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), while Alfie confided in Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

As Kat described Alfie's reaction and explained just how amazing he had been lately, Stacey reminded Kat that she had previously made it clear she and Alfie were over for good.

But Jean made a list of pros and cons over whether the pair should get back together, with the BBC soap channelling American sitcom Friends during its original Ross and Rachel era.

Alfie told Ian and Freddie of his rocky road with Kat, with Freddie urging him to "choose love".

When a photo of Alfie's beloved late Nana (Hilda Braid) fell to the floor, Alfie took it as a sign, recalling Nana's dying wish for Kat and Alfie to be together.

At the flat, Alfie had cooked a meal for Kat, who returned with a resolve for the pair to stay just friends.

They both made the agreement, but when the food caught fire, a playful fight with a fire extinguisher saw Kat and Alfie revisit the fun friendship that had started it all 20 years earlier.

Watching the fireworks from the window, Alfie told Kat he was mad about her, while she replied that, "You've always been my man in the moon," with the line a touching throwback to when they first got together.

Stars Richie and Wallace shone in the heartfelt scenes, but as Kat and Alfie sealed their relationship with a kiss, will it be for keeps this time around?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.