And that’s not the only good news: Crane also revealed that Chandler and Monica are doing fine too.

It’s also likely that Ross and Rachel got hitched a second time (hopefully not doodle-covered and in Vegas): in the Friends spinoff Joey, Tribbiani mentions that his friends got married, referencing Ross and Rachel.

There’s every reason why Emma and Ben wouldn't have more siblings to play with, too. When asked about Ross and Rachel in 2012, Aniston told THR: "They're absolutely, 100 percent together. They have more kids!"

Turns out Phoebe was right, they were lobsters all along.