Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Jennifer Aniston to play lesbian US president in new Netflix film First Ladies

Jennifer Aniston to play lesbian US president in new Netflix film First Ladies

Tig Notaro is set to star as Aniston’s wife and pen the script of the political comedy

Jennifer Aniston (Getty, EH)

Jennifer Aniston is set to enter the White House in Netflix’s new movie First Ladies as the president of the United States.

Advertisement

The political comedy is penned by One Mississippi star Tig Notaro, who will play Aniston’s wife.

First Ladies will centre around America’s first female president, the fictional Beverly Nicholson, and her wife, Kasey, as they move into the White House and show that “behind every great woman… is another great woman”.

Notaro and her real-life wife Stephanie Allynne are co-writing the script and producing along with Aniston, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch. Chris Henchy will executive produce.

Advertisement

Aniston can next be seen in the Anne Fletcher movie Dumplin’, while Notaro’s comedy special Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here will debut on Netflix later this month.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Friends

Jennifer Aniston (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ghostbusters

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Football" Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank (BA)

Unagi? The 15 funniest Friends episodes on Netflix, ranked

Friends (Getty, EH)

Friends stars respond to fan claims that show is ‘sexist’ and ‘homophobic’

Youtube Screengrab https://youtu.be/-HmaBR9-PC0 (TL)

It’s official – Ross and Rachel WERE on a break

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more