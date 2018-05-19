Jennifer Aniston to play lesbian US president in new Netflix film First Ladies

Tig Notaro is set to star as Aniston’s wife and pen the script of the political comedy

Jennifer Aniston is set to enter the White House in Netflix’s new movie First Ladies as the president of the United States.

The political comedy is penned by One Mississippi star Tig Notaro, who will play Aniston’s wife.

First Ladies will centre around America’s first female president, the fictional Beverly Nicholson, and her wife, Kasey, as they move into the White House and show that “behind every great woman… is another great woman”.

Notaro and her real-life wife Stephanie Allynne are co-writing the script and producing along with Aniston, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch. Chris Henchy will executive produce.

Aniston can next be seen in the Anne Fletcher movie Dumplin’, while Notaro’s comedy special Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here will debut on Netflix later this month.