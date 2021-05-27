Exclusive – Friends fans decide whether Ross and Rachel were on a break
A large majority of fans polled said they took Ross' side of the iconic argument.
After what seems like an eternity, the hotly anticipated Friends reunion finally hits our screens tonight – and it seems sure to rekindle some of the hit sitcom’s old talking points.
Chief among those talking points, of course, is the question of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break – a matter that has perhaps prompted more debate than any other in TV comedy history.
In the last few months, we’ve been asking fans what they think in a RadioTimes.com poll, and we can now reveal that the results aren’t quite as tight as you might expect.
With more than 1,200 votes cast, a whopping 70 per cent of readers came down on the side of Ross – agreeing that they were on a break – with only 30 per cent taking Rachel’s view on the matter.
We’d like to think that should settle the matter once and for all, but it seems inevitable that the debate will continue raging on in coffee shops around the world for a long time to come.
For what it’s worth, it looks like the topic will also be discussed by the cast in the special, based on a segment of the official trailer that was released last week.
And it seems as if most of the stars are in agreement with our poll – with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer all defiantly answering ‘yes’ when asked the age-old question.
Matt Le Blanc, however, was less convinced – with the Joey Tribbiani actor muttering “bulls**t”.
With a question like this, it was never going to be unanimous…