The week began with Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) committing a shocking sin - chucking out the giant image of the late, great Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) that had adorned the bar!

Nicola revealed she was naming the bar 'Harry's Barn' after her kids, leaving Phil unimpressed that she wasn't keeping the 'Peggy's' name as promised.

She soon had a rethink about the photo, while over at Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) place, she and Nicola's ex, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), were all loved up after spending the night together.

Laura Doddington poses as Nicola Mitchell. BBC

They agreed to start a relationship, but to break the news gently to Phil and Nicola. At the bar, Nicola feigned a graceful reaction, inviting Sharon to her big opening night.

At The Queen Vic, Sharon was thwarted from telling Phil when Nicola savagely exposed the news, and Teddy was furious to walk in on this display, attempting to clear the air with Phil.

As the night got under way, Nicola played nice, while Teddy issued her with a warning - pull another stunt like that and she would never see their sons again.

Instead of backing down, Nicola told Phil she was surprised he was happy to watch Sharon and Teddy together. Nicola hoped to rile Phil into taking action, but Phil wasn't interested, and left the party.

Meanwhile, in the office, Nicola held a quick meeting with known drug dealer Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), doing business over some 'gear', as she insisted that he now worked for her.

Soon, Nicola headed to Phil's with the picture of Peggy, but was stunned to walk in on a filthy kitchen. Phil has been living in absolute squalor, but with Nicola the only one aware, it seems she's about to use this to her advantage. Will Phil get help?

