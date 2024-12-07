EastEnders spoilers as Nicola Mitchell plots to sabotage Teddy Mitchell and Sharon Watts romance
Will her ploy have the desired effect?
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is determined to block the romantic entanglement between her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in next week's EastEnders.
After spending the night together, Sharon and Teddy decide to go public - but Nicola immediately tries to rile Sharon's ex, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), into thwarting the relationship.
Phil isn't interested, while Teddy warns Nicola not to pull any more stunts.
After she visits Phil and makes a shocking discovery, however, Nicola tries manipulating Sharon with whatever she's seen, hoping to drive a wedge between her and Teddy.
Nicola's stirring reaches new heights when she tells Teddy that Sharon and Phil kissed a while back, adding that Sharon has lied to him and is actually back together with Phil!
After this bombshell, Nicola insists to Teddy that she's a changed woman, and she wants him back.
Meanwhile, Nicola continues to try and use Phil to her advantage, leaving Sharon furious.
Soon, Sharon and Phil expose Nicola's scheming in front of Teddy and the extended family, who are busy celebrating the success of Nicola and son Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) new business venture, the bar formerly known as Peggy's.
While it remains to be seen where Nicola goes from here, Phil is left feeling even more isolated after this confrontation.
As Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) checks in on Phil, Phil simply can't bring himself to confide his feelings of loneliness.
Later, though, Teddy seeks advice from half-brother Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) on how to make things right with Phil.
When Teddy offers another invitation for Christmas Day, Phil begrudgingly agrees to go. But it's obvious that Phil's heart isn't in it, so how will he fare as his family reach out?
And will Teddy and Sharon go from strength to strength - or might Nicola's meddling ruin things between them?
EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 9th December 2024.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.