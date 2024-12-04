Troubled Martin Fowler (James Bye) turns to ex-wife and friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), leaving us wondering if a romantic reunion is on the cards.

Finally, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is reeling when she fears that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) is after her.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers, as the drama continues for the struggling residents of Walford.

4 EastEnders spoilers for 16th - 19th December 2024

1. Linda Carter chooses alcohol over family in shocking scenes

Will Linda be okay? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Linda's behaviour spiralled further out of control, her mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) despaired and delivered an ultimatum.

As a new week begins, Linda makes her choice – and that's to keep drinking instead of getting sober for herself and her family.

With that, Linda leaves the pub, and a dangerous night of drinking ensues in an episode on Monday 16th December 2024 that focuses entirely on her.

But what does this mean for Linda's future? Earlier this year, images teased that the character could soon be mourned at a funeral, with members of the Carter clan returning while Linda is nowhere in sight.

So, whatever happens here, does Linda end up dead thanks to her addiction? Or will there be another twist? While we'll have to wait and see, let's hope L's days aren't numbered!

2. Cindy Beale gives pregnant Lauren Branning an ultimatum over painkiller abuse

Lauren and Peter head to hospital as she doubles over in pain. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While fellow alcoholic Lauren remains sober, she is struggling with a painkiller addiction, and now she is suffering withdrawal symptoms.

Lauren refuses Cindy's offer of more pills, but when her symptoms worsen, an oblivious Peter Beale (Thomas Law) rushes the expectant mum to the hospital.

Lauren fears she's hurt the baby, but a scan confirms that all is okay. Cindy is horrified to realise that Lauren has been using while pregnant, and the two women have a private, vicious showdown.

Will Peter end up popping the question to struggling Lauren? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy soon issues an ultimatum - either Lauren tells Peter, or Cindy will!

Cindy piles on the pressure, while Peter confides in Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) over Lauren's mood swings. Ian suggests that Peter should propose, showing Lauren that this time around, Peter will be sticking around to co-parent with her.

Will Peter pop the question, and will Lauren confess her drug problem?

3. Martin Fowler tries to kiss Stacey Slater amid transplant decision

Martin prepares to do everything it takes to get son Roman well again. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) are devastated to hear that the donor liver for son Roman's transplant isn't viable.

But Martin is a match, and could be Roman's best hope, leaving Ruby shocked and relieved as he immediately agrees to the transplant.

Meanwhile, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) gets upset when she learns that Martin is having surgery, worrying what will happen to his other kids if something goes wrong.

How will Stacey feel after the surprising kiss from Martin? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

During a heart-to-heart with Stacey, Martin admits he's scared, and after an emotional moment between the pair, Martin tries to kiss Stacey!

The kiss leaves Martin and Stacey confused, and Stacey confides in mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Stacey continues to fret over Martin, but could the former spouses reunite? And will Martin's surgery be a success for Roman?

4. Denise Fox's terror as Nish Panesar sends a message

Denise and Avani are shaken when masked individuals enter the salon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) convinces Denise to give her a casual job in the salon. Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) tells Denise there's been a suspected sighting of Nish by an anonymous caller.

Does this mean that Nish has escaped, just weeks after being jailed when he made a fake confession to Keanu's murder? Later, Avani and Denise are in the salon alone when two masked men break-in, saying that Nish sent them!

After their ordeal, Avani is comforted by dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), who then confronts Denise.

Will the ordeal bring Ravi and Denise closer? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Ravi finds D in the middle of a panic attack and calms her down.

When Ravi questions why Denise is so frightened of Nish coming back, will she tell him the truth?

