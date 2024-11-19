Elaine's hen night celebrations were interrupted when she clapped eyes on drag queen Drew Peacock (played by Paul Clayton), and ordered him out of The Queen Vic.

Getting nowhere when she tried to question Elaine, Linda found Drew at the laundrette, who was visibly moved when he realised who Linda actually was.

Drew refused to tell Linda what was going on, adding that Elaine had been through enough.

Heading back to the pub, Linda was more confused than ever, and she and son Johnny (Charlie Suff) sat down to listen to Elaine's explanation.

Elaine told Linda the truth. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine revealed that Linda's late father, John, had a long-running affair, and when Elaine came home early one night, he had confessed everything.

When Linda assumed that Drew was a pal of her father's who knew all about John's infidelity, it fell to Johnny to point out what was now obvious – Drew was John's secret boyfriend.

With Elaine having told Linda years ago that she once had a fling behind John's back, she confirmed that she had just needed to feel wanted by another man.

More than that, Elaine's turmoil was the reason she always painted on a smile, insisting that the show must go on no matter what.

But Linda refused to believe that her beloved dad was gay, and raged at Elaine, leading the latter to slap her daughter when Linda went too far with her cutting words.

While alcoholic Linda got steadily more drunk, Elaine was found outside, smoking a rare cigarette until Johnny took his grandmother for a walk.

Spotting Drew drinking on the balcony, he and Elaine met eyes, before Elaine seemingly headed off to talk to him.

Will Elaine be able to come to terms with all that happened? And can Linda move on from this bombshell?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

