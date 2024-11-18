Fans will have seen Elaine's grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) organising entertainment for the event in Thursday's episode and revealed to Elaine's future stepdaughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) that he booked 'Drew Peacock' for the event - noting the matching surname

On Monday (18th November 2024), the party has finally arrived, with Johnny planning to unveil the booking of Drew as a big surprise.

Elaine is feeling so jovial about the event that she even allows Anna to invite scheming Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) to the festivities.

However, as the celebrations are in full swing, Elaine is left stunned when she is finally faced with Drew Peacock.

Paul Clayton as Drew Peacock in EastEnders.

As the week continues, Johnny and his troubled mother Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) will question Elaine's reaction to Drew's arrival, but she refuses to reveal what is troubling her - until Linda presses further for the truth.

Just why is Drew Peacock so significant to Elaine?

Actor Paul Clayton is best known for his role as Sophie's father Ian Chapman across multiple seasons of the hit Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, along with his turn as Graham in the BBC comedy series Him & Her.

This won't be Clayton's first foray into Soapland either, having previously played Frank Foster's father Sam in Coronation Street in 2011 and then played Superintendent Marlow in Hollyoaks from 2013 to 2014.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

