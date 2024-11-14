The episode started with it becoming really clear Nicola was quite paranoid about Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his interactions with basically any woman.

She bumped into Honey (Emma Barton), who'd just been speaking with Teddy, and insisted she found out what they were talking about - forgetting to even say hello.

Honey explained how she's with Billy (Perry Fenwick), who we recently discovered is Teddy's brother.

Though Nicola was unsure at first, she realised when you're a Mitchell, anything is possible, so went along with it.

Gullible Honey ended up revealing she's having lunch with Teddy and Billy, and Nicola decided to invite herself along, forgetting she's actually not Teddy's wife any more.

The meal got off to a fairly painful start, with Nic and Ted having pops at each other, leaving Billy and Honey to watch on and keep quiet.

Their blows at each other got more intense, with Teddy revealing Nicola had been in prison perhaps the worst attack.

Nicola then decided to play dirty, and after selling a story about how they met romantically, went in for the kill and asked Teddy if she could move into the basement for the good of their children.

Laura Doddington as Nicola in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Teddy vehemently disagreed with the idea, but it was clear that she'd won the room over, with even Billy conceding that Ted should put the kids first.

Later, he begrudgingly agreed, but reminded her it was pretty grim there.

She wasn't bothered in the slightest, seemingly happy that she'd gotten her own way - but she didn't stop there.

Having been aware of Teddy trying to make a deal with Phil (Steve McFadden) for Peggy's, Nicola decided to have a little chat with Phil herself.

Teddy got a call to head to see the businessman to finally complete the deal, but when he got there with Sharon (Letitia Dean), he was too late: Nicola had already sealed the deal with Phil, using her divorce settlement to offer more than Teddy could, meaning she is now the new owner of Peggy's (albeit with Harry's name above the door as her criminal background won't allow her to get a license).

Teddy was positively gobsmacked - what other tricks does Nicola have up her sleeve?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.