Elsewhere, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) suffers an emergency, but Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is too distracted by a hospitalised Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is jealous when her ex husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) gets cosy with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) worries over mum Jean's (Gillian Wright) troubles, while Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) faces a fresh struggle.

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is concerned for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), as Mo Harris (Laila Morse) cooks up another scheme.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 2nd - 5th December 2024.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Eve Unwin makes a big romantic gesture to Suki Panesar

Eve returns from Brighton, and at the bap van, she and Stacey make amends, after Eve distanced herself due to finding out about the murder cover up.

Stacey urges Eve to forgive Suki. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey encourages Eve to talk to Suki, and Suki and Eve share a tense exchange before Eve storms out.

Suki is heartbroken once more, but after Eve has another heart-to-heart with Stacey, she decides to make a bold gesture.

Suki watches as Eve makes a gesture. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the Christmas lights switch on, Eve puts her plan into action, and before long, Suki and Eve are back together!

The pair are a vision of happiness as they get their wedding plans back on track, and Suki and Eve dare to hope that the road to happiness will be smooth sailing from now on.

Sukeve reunited! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But is it really that simple? Fans will remember that evil Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) wanted Suki to remain unmarried in his lifetime when he took the fall for Keanu's murder...

For now, fans can rejoice as it looks like some truly romantic scenes lie ahead!

2. Emergency for Ian Beale while Cindy Beale panics over Kojo Asare

Ian takes charge of switching on Walford's Christmas lights, asking Cindy to help him prepare for the festivities. After a tryst with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), Cindy learns that Kojo is being woken from his coma.

Junior and Cindy in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It soon becomes clear that Ian has bitten off more than he can chew, and he suffers chest pain, with mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) calling an ambulance.

The lovers continue to sneak around, BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Cindy arrives at the hospital to see Kojo, while doctors tell Ian to take it easy. Kathy tells Ian that Cindy is to blame for his stress, but Ian hides what happened from his other half.

Cindy tells Junior that Kojo discovered their affair. Cindy begs Junior to keep Kojo quiet, so a nervous Junior chats to Kojo at the hospital.

Things get steamy between Cindy and Junior again, but she exits his flat when he gives her a gift. At the house, Ian is alarmed when he discovers a jewellery box in Cindy's pocket.

Will Ian uncover her cheating, or will Kojo expose Cindy instead?

3. Nicola Mitchell seethes over Sharon Watts and Teddy Mitchell

Teddy head to Sharon's for a date night, but things don't run smoothly and Sharon asks Teddy to leave.

Teddy and Sharon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, much to Teddy's delight, Sharon invites him back to hers. But this leaves Nicola seething!

Will she take action against the pair? There's certainly already an early rivalry between Nicola and Sharon...

4. Stacey Slater worries for Jean Slater

Stacey convinces Jean to report her scamming to the police, but when the reality of the situation kicks in, Jean feels helpless.

Jean and Stacey Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Jean is relieved when she's told by a solicitor that they can get her money back.

But Stacey continues to worry about Jean's situation, and asks Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to look into it.

Will Jack be able to help?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Yolande Trueman is upset by a reminder of Pastor Clayton

Yolande struggles to get into the Christmas spirit, and is taken aback when she hears about Pastor Clayton's (Howard Saddler) funeral.

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) try to persuade a despondent Yolande to attend young Jordan's Christingle service.

Patrick and Chelsea try to help. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With Yolande still coming to terms with the sexual assault that Clayton subjected her to, and his death, can her family help her through it?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

6. Alfie Moon despairs over Linda Carter's drinking

Linda Carter is still showing no signs of getting back on the wagon, as reminders of her murderous deed are everywhere now that Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) is back in Walford.

Alfie worries for his friend. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda's friend Alfie worries about Linda's continued drinking, but can he convince his pal to get back on track, or is Linda destined for another tough Christmas?

7. Mo Harris starts a Christmas market scheme

To the surprise of absolutely no one here, Mo makes trouble at the market by trying to sell Christmas goods without a licence.

Laila Morse as a scheming Mo Harris. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) inspires Mo with a money-making idea for the market traders, and her antics continue during an otherwise dramatic week.

In the café, Mo employs Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) to run the PR for her scheme, and entices newcomer Nicola to sponsor it.

Will it all end in disaster? Where's Fat Elvis when you need him?!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.