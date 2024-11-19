5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Kojo in serious danger amid Elaine and George wedding drama
Plus, Martin forges on with his plan, Ravi is in demand and Jean is scammed.
The day of Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight's (Colin Salmon) wedding arrives, but will it be all smiles?
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has a run-in with Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) that has worrying consequences, but will she be exposed?
As Martin Fowler (James Bye) faces a battle with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), it's a busy week for popular Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)!
Finally, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) rows with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) as her finances face a major setback.
Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 25th - 28th November 2024.
5 EastEnders spoilers next week
1. Will Elaine Peacock and George Knight marry in honey trap drama?
The day before the nuptials, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and the Knights eagerly prepare The Queen Vic for the celebrations.
Elaine, however, is busy pleading with Cindy to be a honey trap for George, wanting to see if he can be swayed by his ex-wife!
Cindy eventually accepts, and at Junior Knight's (Micah Balfour) flat, Cindy and George reminisce, before Cindy lunges in for a kiss.
Afterwards, wanting to reclaim her power, Cindy tells George all about Elaine's plan, and a disbelieving George heads back to the pub to seek answers from Elaine.
The following day, the families rally round the pair after recent events, and it's unclear whether they have convinced Elaine and George to say 'I do' once at the altar.
How does George respond to Cindy's kiss, and will he and Elaine get married?
2. Cindy Beale faces threat from Lauren Branning as Kojo Asare is injured
Cindy is a woman on a mission when she and Junior are spotted by Kojo. Desperate to keep their secret, Cindy follows Kojo through the Square, but the tense situation escalates as she tries to convince him to keep quiet.
A struggle ensues, with serious consequences, and Cindy cowers in fear as Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) arrives on the scene.
Lauren calls an ambulance, while Cindy protests her innocence. The pair alert George to what's happened to Kojo, and the Knights rush to the hospital.
Cindy remains at home as she worries about Kojo, and Lauren is horrified when Cindy lies to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about her whereabouts.
Lauren later tells Cindy she is onto her, and vows to uncover what Cindy is hiding. A panicking Cindy is soon avoiding calls from Lauren and Peter Beale (Thomas Law), and Lauren accosts Cindy in the Square, who continues to protest her innocence.
Cindy reluctantly goes to the hospital to speak to Junior, but will her actions be exposed?
As she investigates Cindy's behaviour, we'll also see Lauren struggling and snapping at Peter, and she confides her pregnancy in Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).
Penny agrees to keep a secret for Lauren, and Lauren blames her pain on morning sickness as she shuts Peter out.
Peter tells Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) his concerns for Lauren, and he confronts her on whether she is drinking - but will she open up on the truth, including her battle with scheming Cindy?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
3. Martin Fowler faces opposition in his battle against Ruby Allen
At the hospital, Martin offers to take the reins while Ruby heads back to Walford to freshen up.
Ruby bumps into Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) at the café, and later, Martin and Stacey argue over how he's approaching the situation with Ruby.
Martin joins Stacey, Jean and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) for a family meal, but Martin is distracted.
Stacey insists Martin is making a mistake, and heads home, where she is greeted by an emotional Ruby.
Jean encourages Martin to continue his fight, but what will he decide?
4. Ravi Gulati is in demand as Denise Fox's interest is reignited
Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) encourage Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to ask Ravi for a job, but Ravi humiliates the teen. Kim demands answers, and Ravi soon relents and offers Denzel a job.
At The Vic, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Kathy and Kim get into the party spirit, and encourage Denise to let loose. They try to wind Denise up about Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi, but it's clear she has feelings for both.
Jack is jealous to see D talking with Ravi, but when Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) tries to make a move on Jack, Denise is horrified and things don't go to plan.
Kim later tries to play matchmaker between Denise and Ravi, but as Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) gets acquainted with the locals, she makes a point of introducing herself to Ravi after his previous menacing of her son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).
Is trouble on the horizon for Ravi – or will it be romance?
5. Jean Slater clashes with Kathy Cotton amid pension scam
Jean shares some financial news, but she and Harvey come to blows when he questions the legitimacy of her financial advisors. Jean and Harvey argue further as she shuts him out of her decision-making.
Later, a drunk Kathy gets into cross words with Jean over Harvey, and Jean asks Kathy to stay out of her relationship – will Kathy and Harvey's kiss be revealed?
Kathy is soon questioning Jean about her investments, and the women clash as Kathy urges Jean to make sure her pension advisors are legit. Will Jean take the advice on board?
Sadly, the BBC has already confirmed that Jean is being targeted by a scam, as part of the broadcaster's Scam Safe week.
Read more:
- EastEnders casts Peep Show legend as drag queen Drew Peacock for Elaine shock
- EastEnders teases Ruby Allen's return in fiery showdown with Martin and Sharon
- EastEnders airs sweet Kat and Alfie kiss in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs shock killer discovery in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs game-changing development for The Six in sinister BBC iPlayer release
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.