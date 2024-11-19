As Martin Fowler (James Bye) faces a battle with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), it's a busy week for popular Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)!

Finally, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) rows with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) as her finances face a major setback.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 25th - 28th November 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Will Elaine Peacock and George Knight marry in honey trap drama?

Cindy tries to tempt George. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The day before the nuptials, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and the Knights eagerly prepare The Queen Vic for the celebrations.

Elaine, however, is busy pleading with Cindy to be a honey trap for George, wanting to see if he can be swayed by his ex-wife!

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock and Colin Salmon as George Knight standing behind the bar in the Queen Vic pub in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy eventually accepts, and at Junior Knight's (Micah Balfour) flat, Cindy and George reminisce, before Cindy lunges in for a kiss.

Afterwards, wanting to reclaim her power, Cindy tells George all about Elaine's plan, and a disbelieving George heads back to the pub to seek answers from Elaine.

The following day, the families rally round the pair after recent events, and it's unclear whether they have convinced Elaine and George to say 'I do' once at the altar.

How does George respond to Cindy's kiss, and will he and Elaine get married?

2. Cindy Beale faces threat from Lauren Branning as Kojo Asare is injured

Kojo is left in peril after the day's events. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy is a woman on a mission when she and Junior are spotted by Kojo. Desperate to keep their secret, Cindy follows Kojo through the Square, but the tense situation escalates as she tries to convince him to keep quiet.

A struggle ensues, with serious consequences, and Cindy cowers in fear as Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) arrives on the scene.

Lauren calls an ambulance, while Cindy protests her innocence. The pair alert George to what's happened to Kojo, and the Knights rush to the hospital.

Lauren confronts Cindy BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy remains at home as she worries about Kojo, and Lauren is horrified when Cindy lies to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about her whereabouts.

Lauren later tells Cindy she is onto her, and vows to uncover what Cindy is hiding. A panicking Cindy is soon avoiding calls from Lauren and Peter Beale (Thomas Law), and Lauren accosts Cindy in the Square, who continues to protest her innocence.

Lauren is unimpressed. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy reluctantly goes to the hospital to speak to Junior, but will her actions be exposed?

As she investigates Cindy's behaviour, we'll also see Lauren struggling and snapping at Peter, and she confides her pregnancy in Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).

Penny agrees to keep a secret for Lauren, and Lauren blames her pain on morning sickness as she shuts Peter out.

Peter tells Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) his concerns for Lauren, and he confronts her on whether she is drinking - but will she open up on the truth, including her battle with scheming Cindy?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Martin Fowler faces opposition in his battle against Ruby Allen

Ruby speaks to Stacey. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the hospital, Martin offers to take the reins while Ruby heads back to Walford to freshen up.

Ruby bumps into Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) at the café, and later, Martin and Stacey argue over how he's approaching the situation with Ruby.

Martin joins Stacey, Jean and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) for a family meal, but Martin is distracted.

Martin is determined. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey insists Martin is making a mistake, and heads home, where she is greeted by an emotional Ruby.

Jean encourages Martin to continue his fight, but what will he decide?

4. Ravi Gulati is in demand as Denise Fox's interest is reignited

Ravi and Denzel in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) encourage Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to ask Ravi for a job, but Ravi humiliates the teen. Kim demands answers, and Ravi soon relents and offers Denzel a job.

At The Vic, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Kathy and Kim get into the party spirit, and encourage Denise to let loose. They try to wind Denise up about Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi, but it's clear she has feelings for both.

Nicola speaks to Ravi. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack is jealous to see D talking with Ravi, but when Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) tries to make a move on Jack, Denise is horrified and things don't go to plan.

Kim later tries to play matchmaker between Denise and Ravi, but as Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) gets acquainted with the locals, she makes a point of introducing herself to Ravi after his previous menacing of her son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

Is trouble on the horizon for Ravi – or will it be romance?

5. Jean Slater clashes with Kathy Cotton amid pension scam

Jean is being scammed. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean shares some financial news, but she and Harvey come to blows when he questions the legitimacy of her financial advisors. Jean and Harvey argue further as she shuts him out of her decision-making.

Later, a drunk Kathy gets into cross words with Jean over Harvey, and Jean asks Kathy to stay out of her relationship – will Kathy and Harvey's kiss be revealed?

Kathy is soon questioning Jean about her investments, and the women clash as Kathy urges Jean to make sure her pension advisors are legit. Will Jean take the advice on board?

Sadly, the BBC has already confirmed that Jean is being targeted by a scam, as part of the broadcaster's Scam Safe week.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.