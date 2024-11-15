Speaking with Metro, Lytton said: "When James and I first started the Ruby and Martin relationship, we had all of two days on set and then we went into lockdown.

"So when we came back to continue the storyline, everything was behind a screen and we weren’t allowed to touch.

"We felt as actors we didn’t get the shot we wanted to give them the relationship and chemistry on screen. I’m hoping for that reason we get to see if they can rekindle something. I think Ruby loves the idea of him as a family man."

Louisa Lytton as Ruby Allen in EastEnders. BBC

When it comes to other potential relationships for the character, Lytton has teased there are "quite a few new characters" she could potentially have romances with, while adding: "There are characters such as Zack Hudson (James Fararr) – they had a flirt a few years ago. She also had a relationship with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) in the past…"

Fans last saw Lytton as Ruby back in November 2021, when the character was being taken away by the police after her lies about Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) came to light.

When her return to the soap was first announced, Lytton said: "I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

"I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment, and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

