The BBC One soap introduced the feisty new Mitchell matriarch this week as she turned up in Walford to save her eldest son Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) from prison.

In Tuesday’s episode, we learned that she had lied to her youngest son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) and had not been living abroad in recent years but had actually been serving time in prison for ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm), having run a crooked cosmetic business.

Despite a firm rejection by ex-husband Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and even being pushed away by sons Harry and Barney, Nicola remained determined to stick around for her sons and prove herself to them.

On Wednesday, Nicola showed up at The Arches to try and persuade Harry to help her with the family, citing her helping him get out of trouble with the police over his girlfriend Shireen’s disappearance - and he agreed.

Later, Nicola interrupted a meeting between Teddy and cousin Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) about the sale of Peggy’s, which Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was present for, and the two quickly showed their grit to each other.

"I knew a Sharon once, she ran an escort agency out of a tanning shop,” quipped Nicola, while Sharon retorted that she had known a fair few Nicolas given it was a “common” name.

It's Sharon (Letitia Dean, left) vs Nicola! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Sharon revealed that Teddy was planning to buy Peggy’s from Phil, this clearly took Nicola’s interest before Sharon’s half-brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) interrupted the discussion and acted shifty after noticing Nicola.

As Nicola railed at Teddy for hiding financial assets in their divorce, Phil got cold feet about the sale and pulled out of signing anything in that meeting. After the men departed, Sharon pointed out the image of the late Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) and noted her as the greatest ever Mitchell matriarch in a dig to Nicola.

Teddy and Nicola then had a run-in and she promised to come after him in court over his hiding of assets in divorce proceedings.

As the day continued and Teddy made clear to Sharon that he was glad to move on from Nicola, she was seen being approached by Zack in the Square.

Zack revealed he was shocked to see her again and their discussion revealed that they had previously had a sexual relationship years prior while he was her personal trainer - while she was married to Teddy.

Nicola fondly remarked: “My core ain’t been the same since you had a go at it."

Oh, matron!

Zack Hudson (James Farrar, left) and Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) have a whole lotta history! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nicola asked Zack to keep their past together a secret from Teddy and her sons, and he agreed, noting it wouldn’t be the first time.

After Zack departed, Nicola was seen staring at Teddy and Sharon’s interaction with more than a pinch of jealousy.

As the episode ended, Nicola paid a visit to Harry once more at The Arches and questioned his choices in getting involved with Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) given her father is a police officer, while also opening up about her struggles in prison.

When Harry reveals his plot with Penny to blackmail Jack, Nicola suggests bringing Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) down and ending his career with the footage of him assaulting Harry and she promises to join him at the police station.

Will the Mitchells ruin Jack Branning’s career?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.