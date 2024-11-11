"She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons. We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life."

But just what do we know about Nicola, and the actor who plays her, Laura Doddington? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Laura Doddington?

Laura Doddington as Nicola in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Doddington is a British actor who has done a lot of voice work in particular, appearing in a number of Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas.

She is also known for her role as DS Mayes in the 2022 Sky adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos, in which she starred alongside Keeley Hawes.

What has Laura Doddington previously starred in?

Doddington has actually appeared in EastEnders once before, playing Barbara in a 2009 episode of the soap.

She has also appeared in episodes of People Just Do Nothing, Casualty, Holby City, The Bill and Doctors, as well as having voice roles in many Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas.

Her voice work has also seen her appear in video games such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, while in live action she appeared in four episodes of Sky drama The Midwich Cuckoos in 2022.

Who is Laura Doddington playing in EastEnders?

Laura Doddington as Nicola and Roland Manookian as Teddy Mitchell in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Doddington is joining the cast of the show as Nicola, Teddy Mitchell's ex-wife.

When speaking about what fans can expect from Nicola's first few weeks on Albert Square, she said: "Nicola is a woman who knows her mind and isn't intimidated by anyone or anything.

"What I love about her is that she is an intelligent woman and quite witty. So, you can expect a woman who is not afraid to make her mark."

What has Laura Doddington said about joining EastEnders?

When Doddington was first cast in the role of Nicola, she said: "I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.

"Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is. I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far."

Is Laura Doddington on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Doddington's Instagram account at lauradoddingtonofficial.

Is Laura Doddington on Twitter/X?

Yes, you can find Doddington's account on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, at @LDoddington.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

