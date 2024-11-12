Tipped off about son Harry's (Elijah Holloway) arrest, Nicola invited his on, off love interest Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) for a chat – but this was no warm introduction.

Hoping to unnerve Penny, Nicola confronted her over Harry's arrest, convinced that copper's daughter Penny was the reason he had been carted off on suspicion of the murder of his ex, Shireen.

After a series of one-liners, including a great wisecrack about ex-husband Teddy Mitchell's (Roland Manookian) outfit, Nicola rushed off to the police station to save the day, giving Harry an alibi for the night of Shireen's disappearance.

The detective wasn't convinced, but Nicola pointed out that her explanation fitted with Harry's original story when previously questioned.

Although it was later confirmed she was lying, Nicola also gave specific details of the night in question, and discredited 'star witness' Felicity by claiming the latter had a grudge against Teddy.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) challenged Nicola, who brazenly suggested that Penny had a hand in helping Nicola free Harry.

As Nicola made clear her role as a protective mother, Harry was released, while Jack nastily accused Penny of going against him.

Penny insisted he was wrong, but Jack now knew that Harry would be gunning for him.

The biggest twist of the episode, though, came when Nicola tried to make herself at home, only for Teddy to expose where she had actually been when youngest son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) thought she was abroad.

It transpired that beautician Nicola had gone to prison for ABH, after injecting a girl with unlicensed lip filler!

Not only that, but Harry revealed to Barney that Nicola stole from Teddy, which was why he kicked her out of their old home.

Teddy condemned Nicola's efforts to appear a "changed woman", and Barney told his mum to leave.

In her parting shot, Nicola revealed proof that Penny had been behind Harry's arrest, and insisted that her family needed her. But can Nicola earn the forgiveness of her sons?

Doddington delivered a powerful performance as her debut got off to an eventful start, and we can't wait to see what Nicola gets up to next!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

