Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) received shock news in the latest episode of EastEnders, as the BBC soap aired another powerful set of scenes.

When Pastor Gideon Clayton (Howard Saddler), the man who sexually assaulted Yolande, arrived at her home to accuse her of spreading lies about him, she was shaken.

But as Clayton claimed that she had destroyed his career, reputation and now his marriage, with wife Stella now seeing his true colours, Yolande stood tall and strong.

As Clayton grabbed her phone to coerce her into calling the police to retract her statement, Yolande refused.

As he suggested that Yolande must be a hateful person, she insisted that she had tried to live a life without hate in her heart; even in the face of what Clayton had put her through.

Meanwhile, she pointed out, he had used God as a smokescreen to carry out his vile actions.

Pastor Clayton's attack had left her unable to bear being touched by her beloved Patrick (Rudolph Walker), Yolande added, revealing just how deeply Clayton's assault had affected her life.

When teen Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) arrived and tried to step in, Yolande stopped him, before ordering Clayton out of her house.

Meanwhile, in The Queen Vic, an unwitting Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) talked Patrick out of returning to check on Yolande, only to later head home and find out what had transpired.

Refusing to let Pastor Clayton ruin any more of her life, Yolande insisted the family ate dinner as normal. But as the evening went on, DS Amartey arrived with some news.

Assuming the detective was there to talk to her about Clayton's unwanted visit, Yolande explained that she had planned to contact the police the following morning.

But DS Amartey revealed that Gideon Clayton had taken his own life that evening. As Yolande struggled to take in this development, how will she react to the sudden death of her attacker?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

