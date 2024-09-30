Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) was left in a frightening situation in EastEnders, when her attacker, Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), arrived to intimidate her.

With Harvest Festival preparations beginning at the community centre, Yolande told Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) that she was worried about attending due to gossip surrounding her case against sexual predator Clayton.

Patrick encouraged Yolande not to let Clayton win, before DS Amartey arrived to explain that another woman had come forward to say that Clayton had assaulted her.

More like this

Later, the recovering Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), who suffered injuries in the club crush, persuaded Yolande to show her face after all.

Agatha and Levi were glad to see Yolande, with Agatha offering her a heartfelt apology for her past behaviour. But soon, Pastor Clayton's wife, Stella, showed up.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She urged Yolande to drop the charges against her husband, but Yolande delivered some home truths about the man who had sexually assaulted her and many other women. Stella ended up feeling shaken, telling Yolande she was sorry before leaving.

As Patrick confided his concerns for Yolande to Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) in The Queen Vic, Yolande was alone at home, cooking.

Thinking a member of the extended clan had arrived, Yolande answered the door; only to find Pastor Clayton, who barged in and insisted on an audience with Yolande over her 'lies'.

What will Yolande have to say? The week is set to take another dark turn when Pastor Clayton is declared dead by suicide, but how will this impact Yolande as she struggles to move forward?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.