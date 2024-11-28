With Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) seriously injured after a run-in with Cindy, a doctor told George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) that due to the pressure on Kojo's brain, they would be fitting an intracranial vault.

Meanwhile, Cindy remained in a panic, fearing that her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) would be exposed if Kojo recovered.

When suspicious Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) repeatedly called Cindy, she ignored her, while Lauren continued to secretly drink morphine to combat her chronic pain.

Confronting Cindy, Lauren warned that it was only a matter of time before Kojo revealed Cindy's true colours.

Back at the hospital, George snapped at daughter Gina (Francesca Henry), blaming her for stopping him from checking on Kojo.

Junior soon asked Cindy to come to the hospital, and she was relieved when he explained that Kojo's memory of the accident might be affected.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Peter Beale (Thomas Law) accused an on-edge Lauren of breaking her sobriety, she rushed out and threw the morphine away.

Feeling a new sense of purpose, Lauren told Cindy she was off the morphine, and now wanted to retract her statement to the police which had backed up Cindy's story.

Lauren insisted that she would not be covering for Cindy any more, and demanded the truth.

With no answers forthcoming, Lauren went to the hospital, hoping to speak to Kojo. But Junior relayed that Kojo would be sedated for a few more days.

Wanting to take back control, Cindy hatched a new plan when Gina revealed that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) used to sell her drugs.

After buying some pills, Cindy delivered them to Lauren and promised to keep them coming – so long as Lauren stopped talking about the incident with Kojo.

Has Cindy really bought Lauren's silence? And with Lauren already reliant on pain medication, how will these unlicensed tablets affect her?

Could Cindy's ruthlessness lead to tragedy, or might Lauren find her strength and expose Cindy's terrible behaviour?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.