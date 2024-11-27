Desperate to stop Kojo from revealing her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), Cindy had an altercation with the vulnerable man on a fire escape, and Kojo fell to the ground.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) stumbled upon the scene and called an ambulance, before clocking Cindy's presence and demanding answers.

Cindy lied that she was simply trying to calm down an agitated Kojo, and when she found a bottle of Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) morphine in Lauren's bag, she urged Lauren to back up her story in exchange for Cindy keeping quiet for her.

When emergency services arrived, a reluctant Lauren told them that she and Cindy were together when they found Kojo.

The pair then rushed over to The Queen Vic to alert Kojo's brother, the newly married George Knight (Colin Salmon).

Doctors put Kojo into a medically induced coma, while George was guilt-ridden that he had left Kojo alone outside.

Oblivious to all that had happened, Junior contacted Cindy, who left him hanging as she tried to find out Kojo's condition.

Cindy claimed to partner Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and their son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) that pregnant Lauren had called her for help amid suffering with chronic pain from the club crush.

Lauren was horrified to hear Cindy fibbing so effortlessly, and later warned her boyfriend's mother that she knew there was more to this situation, and she would find out exactly what Cindy was hiding.

Will Lauren uncover Cindy and Junior's sordid affair?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

