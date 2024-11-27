EastEnders' Cindy Beale faces big threat in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Wednesday 27th November 2024 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Wednesday 27th November 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) found herself backed into a corner in EastEnders, after her actions left Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) fighting for his life in hospital.
Desperate to stop Kojo from revealing her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), Cindy had an altercation with the vulnerable man on a fire escape, and Kojo fell to the ground.
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) stumbled upon the scene and called an ambulance, before clocking Cindy's presence and demanding answers.
Cindy lied that she was simply trying to calm down an agitated Kojo, and when she found a bottle of Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) morphine in Lauren's bag, she urged Lauren to back up her story in exchange for Cindy keeping quiet for her.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When emergency services arrived, a reluctant Lauren told them that she and Cindy were together when they found Kojo.
The pair then rushed over to The Queen Vic to alert Kojo's brother, the newly married George Knight (Colin Salmon).
Doctors put Kojo into a medically induced coma, while George was guilt-ridden that he had left Kojo alone outside.
Oblivious to all that had happened, Junior contacted Cindy, who left him hanging as she tried to find out Kojo's condition.
Cindy claimed to partner Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and their son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) that pregnant Lauren had called her for help amid suffering with chronic pain from the club crush.
Lauren was horrified to hear Cindy fibbing so effortlessly, and later warned her boyfriend's mother that she knew there was more to this situation, and she would find out exactly what Cindy was hiding.
Will Lauren uncover Cindy and Junior's sordid affair?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs Cindy's darkest deed as Kojo's life hangs in the balance
- 7 EastEnders spoilers next week: Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar reunite as Cindy covers her tracks
- EastEnders' Colin Salmon and Harriet Thorpe on the future for George and Elaine: 'Cindy's always looming'
- EastEnders' Himesh Patel stopped Tamwar Masood heartbreak with exit
- EastEnders' Louisa Lytton on Ruby's baby lie and what the future holds for her and Martin
- Who is Laura Doddington? Meet EastEnders' Nicola Mitchell star
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.