In the coming weeks, Linda is set to spiral even further and push away all of her loved ones, leaving her isolated and turning into the worst version of herself.

Next week, Elaine will return from her honeymoon and witness Linda's dark behaviour and ultimately deliver her an ultimatum: alcohol or her family.

Spoilers for the episode on Monday 16th December 2024 confirm that Linda makes her heartbreaking choice and chooses to carry on drinking after a confrontation with Elaine.

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Knight faces Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, behind the bar of the Queen Vic in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The scarce spoilers for the episode then reveal that Linda then leaves the Queen Vic and a dangerous night of alcohol abuse begins.

Following this, Linda is not mentioned in the spoiler details shared with the press for the rest of the week.

This will no doubt spark concern with some fans as Linda has been spiralling for some time now and fans have already seen leaked images from the set showing Linda's family members filming what appear to be funeral scenes - including returning stars Maddy Hill and Danny Hatchard as Nancy Carter and Lee Carter, respectively.

The images also show Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) appearing drunk and upset, Linda's friends Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) present, and Elaine receiving a slap from Nancy who is adorned with an up-do hair bun and pink flamingo earrings.

Could Linda's battle with alcoholism be about to meet a truly tragic end or is there more to this than meets the eye? Particularly as the soap teased that ghosts from the past will return this Christmas...

Either way, fans cannot miss the episode due to air on Monday 16th December 2024.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.