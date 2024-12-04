EastEnders spoilers confirm special episode focused on Linda Carter's dark night of alcohol abuse
The episode will air on Monday 16th December 2024.
Linda Carter's alcoholism storyline reaches a dark new point in EastEnders this month.
The BBC One soap has already seen the Queen Vic landlady, played by Kellie Bright, spiral into alcoholism once more amid guilt surrounding her killing of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) last Christmas and her recent discovery that her dad was adulterous and in the closet during his marriage to her mother, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe).
In the coming weeks, Linda is set to spiral even further and push away all of her loved ones, leaving her isolated and turning into the worst version of herself.
Next week, Elaine will return from her honeymoon and witness Linda's dark behaviour and ultimately deliver her an ultimatum: alcohol or her family.
Spoilers for the episode on Monday 16th December 2024 confirm that Linda makes her heartbreaking choice and chooses to carry on drinking after a confrontation with Elaine.
The scarce spoilers for the episode then reveal that Linda then leaves the Queen Vic and a dangerous night of alcohol abuse begins.
Following this, Linda is not mentioned in the spoiler details shared with the press for the rest of the week.
This will no doubt spark concern with some fans as Linda has been spiralling for some time now and fans have already seen leaked images from the set showing Linda's family members filming what appear to be funeral scenes - including returning stars Maddy Hill and Danny Hatchard as Nancy Carter and Lee Carter, respectively.
The images also show Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) appearing drunk and upset, Linda's friends Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) present, and Elaine receiving a slap from Nancy who is adorned with an up-do hair bun and pink flamingo earrings.
Could Linda's battle with alcoholism be about to meet a truly tragic end or is there more to this than meets the eye? Particularly as the soap teased that ghosts from the past will return this Christmas...
Either way, fans cannot miss the episode due to air on Monday 16th December 2024.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.