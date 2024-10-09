EastEnders’ Carter family in mourning as iconic characters return in filming spoiler

In pictures obtained by The Sun , several members of the EastEnders cast are seen in character and dressed in black at a church.

It looks like there’s tragedy on the horizon for fans of EastEnders , as filming pictures have shed light on an upcoming death.

Ominously, a white coffin can be seen, with some famous faces lifting it on their shoulders ahead of a ceremony.

While no storyline details have been revealed, the pictures do show several members of the Carter family gathered at the funeral, including returning faces Nancy (played by Maddy Hill) and Lee (Danny Hatchard).

Johnny (Charlie Suff) can also be seen taking the news particularly badly and swigging from a hip flask after being escorted from the church.

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Callum (Tony Clay) are also seen mourning at the funeral.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

EastEnders has declined to comment on the pictures.

But that hasn’t stopped fans speculating, with many fearing the worst for Linda (Kellie Bright).

Small details within the pictures, like Nancy’s flamingo earrings and Elaine’s pink details point towards the demise of Linda, who unashamedly loved the colour – and was her associated colour during The Six storyline.

It could also be Mick Carter’s (Danny Dyer) funeral, as the character’s body is currently missing after a cliff-top accident because of evil Janine (Charlie Brooks) – but that doesn’t explain Linda’s absence in the pictures.

Another beloved character who has been absent for a while is Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), following her departure from the soap in 2022, but she wasn’t exactly known for pink.

It could all of course be a red herring, too, as EastEnders does tend to go to great lengths to keep its explosive storylines under wraps; including having killed off characters appear at their own funerals!

Needless to say, EastEnders is bound to have an exciting couple of months coming up as we wait to see whose funeral this is.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement MPU article

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.