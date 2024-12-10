With all manner of drama ahead, Peace shares her take on the wedding storyline in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com.

Not wanting to put a dampener on Eve's big day, the actress playfully attempts to tease that the nuptials will go off without a hitch.

Unfortunately, this is EastEnders, so the chances of plain sailing are highly unlikely - even if Suki and Eve didn't have Nish to contend with.

Peace also explains all on Eve's wedding attire, with one particular extra touch holding a special meaning for the fan-favourite couple.

She also reveals her favourite character, and sums up what we can expect from the highly-anticipated episode.

Read on below for the full interview.

This week, after a mountain of hurdles, Eve and Suki finally prepare to say 'I do'. How is Eve feeling at the prospect of marrying Suki?

Eve and Suki's hen do is under way. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"She’s the love of her life, and it’s the start of forever for Eve. The start of forever with a clear road, and no lies. It’s a dream come true, definitely."

This is a Walford wedding, so is it safe to say that there is going to be drama?

"Absolutely not, it will all be completely plain sailing, because that’s how Walford weddings always go! [Laughs]"

The pair have a joint hen-do in Harry's Barn. Were these fun scenes to film?

"They were. Whenever you get all the girls together, we just have a scream and I feel desperately sorry for the first assistant director and the director because trying to shut us all up is really, really difficult. [Laughs]

"We don’t mean to be trouble, but it just sort of follows us around, and we can’t really get silence. It is a laugh, and it doesn’t feel like work."

Tell us about Eve's wedding outfit.

Eve and Suki's wedding outfits were given special care and thought. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"We worked really closely, myself and Balvinder, with design and all of the wardrobe department. It was a real collaborative project. Eve’s outfit; she would always wear a suit, but Suki’s outfit was so stunning that we felt we had to up it a little bit with some sparkles.

"We wanted it to look like a fairy tale, and I think that the costume department absolutely excelled with that. I wanted to stay within the world of Eve with the trousers and the flat shoes, but a slight little feminine twist with the halter neck underneath the jacket.

"I was really pleased with it. I wanted a feather in my lapel to match the colour of Suki’s dress, and costume found a little peacock feather and it was absolutely perfect. If you look up peacock feathers, they have all sorts of references that we really felt resonated with Suki and Eve."

How will you be spending your Christmas?

"We’re just at home! My wife and I used to go the Thailand every other Christmas before we had the kids, and we asked them if they would want to go but they were adamant they wanted to stay at home. I remember feeling like that myself as a kid.

"They want their little traditions; we go to the carol concert in the local park, and we go to the little church for the nativity so we’re in a nice little routine that we do with the three kids but probably the same as everyone else, just spending time with family and close friends."

What EastEnders character (past or present) would you invite to your Christmas dinner and why?

"I would probably have Stacey because she’s a laugh, and she’s my favourite."

What is your favourite festive memory on set?

"I always love the night shoots. The festive turn on of the lights is always really magical. I think we all enjoy being in the dark with the lights. There’s just something really magical about being outside on the Square at night. It’s my fourth Christmas!"

In three words, tell us what the viewers can expect from New Year week, and Suki and Eve's wedding?

"Love, chaos and romance."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

