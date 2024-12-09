As a new year rings in, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) prepares to take brutal revenge on ex-wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and her bride, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

There's a lot to unpack, and plenty more we're still in the dark about, as the BBC soap delivers another unmissable festive instalment.

We've put together a handy day-by-day guide of all your EastEnders spoilers for 23rd December 2024 - 2nd January 2025.

Read on below for all you need to know...

EastEnders Christmas and New Year episode guide

Monday 23rd December - 30 minute episode at 7:30pm

Stacey and Martin in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy discovers that an incriminating recording of herself spilling the details of her affair has fallen into the wrong hands. Cindy does all she can to stop the truth from coming to light, but has she done enough to make her blackmailer rethink?

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) continue to argue, and things continue to sour between them in the wake of recent events.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) tries to talk to Cindy about Lauren, and the clan sit down for a family meal.

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) shuts out Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish), before sharing a tense exchange with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in the laundrette.

At home, Yolande feels guilty when Patrick points out she forgot it's the anniversary of his son Paul's (Gary Beadle) death.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) takes Kat and Eve's advice and heads to speak to Martin Fowler (James Bye) about Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton). Stacey is surprised to find that Martin and Ruby are now living together, although Martin tells her there's nothing between him and Ruby. But he offends Stacey in the process!

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) attempts to rally the Walford Christmas choir, but things don't go to plan.

Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December - 30 minute episode at 7:45pm

Angela Wynter plays Yolande Trueman. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy is in fear for her future and concocts a plan that shocks her family. George extends an invite for Cindy and the Beales to join them at The Queen Vic for Christmas dinner, but later, things escalate for Cindy as she gets another piece of damning information.

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is jealous of Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) cosy display, while Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) shuts out the world at No. 55.

Yolande begins to heal. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande makes amends with Patrick and heads to church on the day of evil Pastor Clayton's (Howard Saddler) burial, where she meets other survivors who were assaulted by Clayton.

Yolande is buoyed by this, and having rediscovered her faith, she lends a hand at the community centre.

Denise and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) share a warm moment as he promises to keep her safe after recent events.

Kim and the market traders get a shock when the wrong calendar arrives, and the locals gather for the choir service.

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December - Two 30 minute episodes at 7:30pm and 10:35pm

George raises a toast. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Beale family festivities are under threat from a web of secrets and lies, and it's not long before Cindy's actions are revealed in spectacular fashion in The Vic. Naturally, all hell breaks loose between the Knights and the Beales!

Sharon gives Phil a present from their young son Albie (Arthur Gentleman), but it's clear he's not himself.

It's awkward when Phil joins the Mitchell family meal at No. 1, and he leaves early when he spots a warm moment between Sharon and Teddy.

Kathy is there to witness the drama. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi pays a flying visit to Denise, giving her a present from Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), before Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) arrive and the family head to the pub.

It's clear that Denise has feelings for Jack and Ravi, and vice versa!

The Slaters' Christmas dinner is interrupted by a visit from Ruby, leaving Stacey put out. Martin returns from visiting son Roman in hospital.

Will this Christmas be a total write-off for Walford? One thing's for sure, we can expect a constant stream of chaos!

Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December - 30 minute episode at 8:30pm

Ravi and Denise get closer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tensions remain high between the Beales and the Knights, as fury and accusations fly on all sides after the revelation of Cindy and Junior's affair.

Ravi and Denise enjoy a quiet drink at Walford East, but later, she shares a warm exchange with Jack. Is Denise torn between two would-be lovers?

Stacey tries to speak to Martin again, but they're interrupted by Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), who update them on the drama at The Vic.

Sharon goes to speak to Phil, but he continues to shut her out, so she shares her concerns with an unlikely ally. But who is it?

Monday 30th December - 30 minute episode at 7:30pm

Nish is out for revenge. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's a happy day in Walford as Suki, Eve and the Panesars prepare for Suki and Eve's joint hen do, but the celebrations are cut short when the police arrive, explaining there's been a sighting of Nish in Walford.

Fearing for their safety, Suki gets cold feet about the wedding, but a pep talk from Yolande leaves Suki deciding to go ahead with the nuptials.

Meanwhile, Nish continues to manipulate grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

Elsewhere, Jean gets more bad news regarding the scam she fell for.

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December - 30 minute episode at 7:30pm

Eve and Suki's hen do is under way. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the festivities get back on track, Suki and Eve are a vision of happiness on their hen night at Harry's Barn, unaware that Nish is lurking in the shadows, threatening to ruin everything.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tries to rope Martin into a big New Year's Eve night out, but Martin decides to spend the evening with Ruby and their son at the hospital. Ruby is thrilled when Martin arrives.

Martin spends the New year with his ex. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) have a heart-to-heart about the past, while Denise visits Ravi when she hears that Nish has been spotted.

New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January 2025 - 30 minute episode at 10pm

Eve and Suki on their wedding day. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Square unites for Suki and Eve's wedding day, but as the happy couple prepare to finally exchange vows, how will nasty Nish impact on the special occasion?

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) unwittingly stirs up trouble when he suggests that the recently reunited Kat and Alfie should get married again.

Thursday 2nd January - 30 minute episode at 7:30pm

Will Suki's big day go off without a hitch? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin rushes to Stacey's side in her hour of need, only for Ruby to join them, leading an unimpressed Stacey to snap at her and annoy Martin.

Ruby tries to calm the situation, encouraging Martin to be there for Stacey.

Elsewhere, Ravi and Jack come to blows over Denise.

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

