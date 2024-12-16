The BBC One soap had already confirmed the special episode centred on the Queen Vic landlady's dangerous night of alcohol abuse. Still, the fate of the character remained shrouded in mystery.

Fans had been concerned about Linda's survival after images were shown in the press of returnees Nancy (Maddy Hill) and Lee Carter (Danny Hatchard) at a funeral that appeared to be for their mother.

Now, the truth about the fan favourite's future has been revealed, as Linda chose to continue drinking in Monday's episode despite her heartbroken mother Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) pushing her to attend rehab. Linda even violently threw Elaine over her bed, in full view of sons Johnny (Charlie Suff) and young Ollie (Harry Farr).

Ollie even worried that Linda would be leaving her behind for good like his late dad Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), being fully aware of Linda's drinking. Johnny tried to reassure him that Linda will return better from rehab before later giving his mother a drawing Ollie did of his mother, depicting her drinking on the floor.

In the bar, Linda planned to return to bed with a drink but Elaine threatened to call the police on her for assault if she didn't get better and told her to choose to get better. However, Linda remained adamant she would keep drinking and fled the Queen Vic, heading out onto the rainy streets.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright, right) had a vicious confrontation with mother Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe, left). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As she ranted and raved about Elaine, Linda opened up Ollie's screwed-up drawing and it prompted her to open a bottle of vodka as street lights flickered around her and she contemplated a drink – before taking a swig.

We then saw the night continue as Linda roamed the cold and wet streets drinking, eventually arriving among a group of homeless people before one man invited her onto a sofa and under his covers as he attempted to charm her. Linda soon fell asleep on him as he began to sexually assault her while she was unconscious – prompting her to run away.

Returning by tube to Walford, Linda continued to stagger the streets before she began to feel intense pain and keeled over at the war memorial, vomiting and writhing in pain. Despite this, Linda continued to reach for a can of lager on the floor, but ultimately fell down on the bench, struggling to breathe, and then died.

Following this, the episode cut to the morning and a police car was shown arriving at the Queen Vic while Elaine slept inside in the bar waiting for Linda. The police then informed Elaine that they believed Linda had died.

The scene then cut to a funeral on the Square for Linda as her coffin arrived at the Vic. Inside, a heartbroken Johnny was shown drinking before he was approached by older siblings Lee and Nancy.

Johnny refused to accompany the pair to their mother's funeral and also blamed them for what happened as he dealt with Linda alone, which Lee apologised for, saying he had no idea. Johnny also insisted that Ollie's drawing of Linda remain on display to show what she was really like.

Charlie Suff as an emotional Johnny Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Afterwards, Nancy harboured resentment against Elaine for what happened and asked how long Johnny had been drinking, but Elaine remained silent and shattered. Walford was seen showing up outside for Linda's coffin being drawn up, with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) questioning if the rest of The Six were to blame to Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

Inside the church, Sharon comforted a devastated Nancy and asked her to not blame Elaine for what happened.

Lee and friend Callum Highway (Tony Clay) were shown carrying the coffin into the church, while Nancy went outside and encouraged a drinking Johnny to go inside and say goodbye to their mum.

At the pulpit, Sharon gave a eulogy for her late best friend, comparing Linda to her late mother Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) and how alcoholism had killed them both and was an illness, but then she was interrupted by a furious Johnny who called Linda's behaviour a choice and blamed her for not choosing life.

After this, Lee forcibly removed a raving Johnny from the church as the family followed after him. Lee let Johnny go as he broke down outside and said he wanted his mother back, while Elaine said she would get someone to take Johnny home – which riled Nancy.

Blaming Elaine still for failing to help Linda and accusing her of enabling alcoholism, Elaine argued against her and then received a slap from Nancy after Elaine accused her of doing nothing.

Back at the Vic after the wake, Lee and Nancy then revealed they would be leaving with Johnny and their youngest siblings Ollie and Annie. Elaine protested but Nancy said a family court would decide the fate of Linda's younger children and they all pressed ahead. Lee apologised to Elaine but said it was best for Johnny to leave, kissing her goodbye.

Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) was devastated in the episode. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following this, a furious Elaine kicked everyone out of the pub before smashing up the wake food. Sharon then approached Elaine and told Elaine it wasn't her fault and that Linda made her choice. Elaine cried at the futility of the situation and told Sharon to return home to her son Albie.

As Elaine was left sitting alone at the bar, the lights began to flicker before it cut back again to street lights flickering outside from earlier in the episode, when Linda held up the bottle of vodka and was considering drinking more. However, this time, Linda poured away the vodka and then picked up Ollie's screwed-up drawing of her and began to cry.

Returning inside, Linda saw Elaine crying at the bar and said: "I don't want to be this person anymore."

Linda agreed to go to rehab and as Elaine asked what had changed, Linda replied: "I saw it all, Mum...what would happen if I don't stop. It's like someone slapped me round the face and you're right, the drink is going to kill me, and when I die, everyone's going to hate me."

Lamenting how she had hurt her children, Linda began to cry and confessed how scared she was of dying and also that she could not give up the drink.

Elaine promised to be by Linda's side but her daughter made clear this was something only she could do, but feared her lack of strength. Elaine instead highlighted Linda's desire to get better.

After this, Linda said she didn't want to die and broke down in tears as Elaine held her close.

Does Linda Carter die in EastEnders?

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reached a necessary moment in the episode. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

No, Linda Carter does not die in EastEnders.

Instead, this special episode served as a 'What If?' scenario as Linda imagined the road she was going down and how it culminated in her death and turmoil for her family, particularly her mother and her children.

The result appears to finally be leading to the end of Linda's alcoholism battle and a break from the Square as she seeks help.

Here's hoping Linda will eventually return a brighter and bubblier version of herself – particularly now Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) has forgiven her for killing Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) last Christmas.

For support with issues around alcoholism and other forms of addiction, please see Mind's website.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

