The character is indeed dying from a condition called viral myocarditis, but he faked further deterioration in order to manipulate his family from a hospital bed.

Having confessed to a murder he didn't commit, Nish urged one of the co-conspirators, Suki, to keep her promise to him and not re-marry. Despite the freedom of The Six resting on this, Suki dismissed Nish's orders.

He then begged son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to step in and spoil Suki's happiness, but Ravi refused point blank.

Nish is out for revenge. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Out of options, cunning Nish orchestrated an escape while being transported to a hospice, and hid out in Albert Square.

Suki was determined to put an end to Nish's reign of terror, and went in search of missing step-grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), armed with a knife for protection!

Nish heard that his relatives were now living in fear, and he coldly remarked that they should all be afraid.

With Nish on the run, Suki gets cold feet about the ceremony when the police inform her that there's been a sighting of Nish in Walford.

However, amid fears for her and her fiancée's safety, Suki will ultimately decide to go ahead with the nuptials.

As a new year finally dawns, the locals gather to watch Suki and Eve say 'I do'.

But Nish is lurking in the shadows, and he's about to strike, even manipulating grandson Nugget as part of his plans.

Suki and Eve's wedding day promises high drama. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Living on borrowed time, and proving time and again that there are no levels to which he won't stoop, what will Nish's final move be?

He's adamant that Suki's marriage to Eve won't go ahead, but will Nish's scheme succeed? Or will he finally be defeated, with love winning the day?

Whatever happens, the week's events will conclude this tense storyline once and for all, as star Navin bows out of his chilling, unforgettable role as one of soap's biggest villains.

