EastEnders confirms Suki and Eve wedding disaster as Nish returns for revenge
Will he destroy Suki and Eve's happiness yet again?
EastEnders has offered a teaser of evil Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) final act, which is set for New Year - just as his ex-wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) is due to marry Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).
Nish has escaped from prison after pretending that his terminal illness was further along than it truly was.
The character is indeed dying from a condition called viral myocarditis, but he faked further deterioration in order to manipulate his family from a hospital bed.
Having confessed to a murder he didn't commit, Nish urged one of the co-conspirators, Suki, to keep her promise to him and not re-marry. Despite the freedom of The Six resting on this, Suki dismissed Nish's orders.
He then begged son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to step in and spoil Suki's happiness, but Ravi refused point blank.
Out of options, cunning Nish orchestrated an escape while being transported to a hospice, and hid out in Albert Square.
Suki was determined to put an end to Nish's reign of terror, and went in search of missing step-grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), armed with a knife for protection!
Nish heard that his relatives were now living in fear, and he coldly remarked that they should all be afraid.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
With Nish on the run, Suki gets cold feet about the ceremony when the police inform her that there's been a sighting of Nish in Walford.
However, amid fears for her and her fiancée's safety, Suki will ultimately decide to go ahead with the nuptials.
As a new year finally dawns, the locals gather to watch Suki and Eve say 'I do'.
But Nish is lurking in the shadows, and he's about to strike, even manipulating grandson Nugget as part of his plans.
Living on borrowed time, and proving time and again that there are no levels to which he won't stoop, what will Nish's final move be?
He's adamant that Suki's marriage to Eve won't go ahead, but will Nish's scheme succeed? Or will he finally be defeated, with love winning the day?
Whatever happens, the week's events will conclude this tense storyline once and for all, as star Navin bows out of his chilling, unforgettable role as one of soap's biggest villains.
Read more:
- EastEnders airs violent Nish Panesar update as he promises "nuclear" revenge
- EastEnders confirms timings for Christmas Day 2024 episodes with double cliffhangers
- EastEnders icon Tracey The Barmaid gets own miniseries as part of new training schemes
- EastEnders 2024 Christmas preview: Cindy Beale and Junior Knight affair exposed on Christmas Day
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright on Linda's rock bottom: "You will see the very worst version of Linda"
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.