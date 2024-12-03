After a romantic reunion with fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) dared to hope that her happy ever after was around the corner at last.

But after pleading guilty to the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Nish called grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

Nish was seething to hear that Suki and Eve's wedding was back on - despite Nish's confession being conditional to Suki remaining loyal to him!

Nugget realised he had messed up in spilling the beans and explained all to Suki, who soon got a call from the prison to say that Nish was on his deathbed in hospital.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Suki told Eve that she had no choice - she had to visit Nish and play the dutiful wife, otherwise both their futures, and those of The Six, were at risk.

At the hospital, Suki was met by a doctor, before she and Nish, who wore an oxygen mask, were left alone. Nish insisted that one way or another, Suki would never be able to marry Eve.

But when Suki scoffed that there wasn't a lot Nish could do about it, given his days were numbered, Nish dropped a chilling bombshell: he had been behind the attack on Eve's mum.

Suki refused to let this shake her resolve, and ultimately believed she was now seeing Nish for the last time as she walked away.

But as Suki left and the doctor entered Nish's room, we saw that the man was in fact not who he seemed - Nish was paying him, and although Nish was indeed terminally ill, he wasn't as close to death as he made out.

Nish was ready to dish out more orders as he vowed that Suki and Eve's wedding would never happen - and he'd do whatever it took to ensure he got his way. What's Nish's next move?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.