Having watched Reiss at late wife Debbie's (Jenny Meier) care home on CCTV, Bianca asked why he had lied about his whereabouts at the time of Debbie's murder.

Reiss immediately jumped to denying killing her, and B hounded him until he finally confessed that he was guilty!

Bianca rushed to call the police, but Reiss smashed up the evidence before breaking down. Still, Bianca insisted that he couldn't stop her from exposing his crime.

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Reiss claimed he never meant for his pregnant fiancée, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), to take the blame, adding that he simply wouldn't survive in prison.

He then declared that ending Debbie's life had been a mercy killing, and suggested a way to free Sonia and spare him from prison at the same time.

Reiss revealed he had kept the pillow he used to suffocate Debbie, and that Bianca could hand it in to secure Sonia's release, while he went on the run.

When Bianca refused, Reiss had the nerve to tell her that it would be her fault if Sonia remained in prison!

Agreeing to go and retrieve the pillow, Bianca secretly hid a candlestick in her jacket, planning to use it as a defence weapon if necessary.

Arriving at a lock-up, Bianca refused to let Reiss get the pillow without her. But once inside, Reiss trapped Bianca, telling her there was no pillow, before picking up a blanket and a heavy, metal object and uttering "I'm sorry, Bianca!" as she screamed for her life.

As Reiss advanced towards her, will he murder Bianca?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

