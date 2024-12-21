EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt reveals 40th anniversary stories are "bonkers"
It's going to be epic.
We haven't even seen what Christmas and New Year has in store for us on EastEnders, but it's safe to say we're excited for February already which will mark the 40th anniversary of the BBC soap.
It's usual for all soaps to pull out the stops for their anniversary episodes and anticipation is high for EastEnders' given the quality of it in recent years.
So, at a recent screening, it was an important discussion point, of course, among the cast and crew.
Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, executive producer Chris Clenshaw remained tight-lipped.
"I can't say too much, but what I will say is it's explosive," he teased.
Clenshaw added: "Apart from the live episode, we've pretty much shot most of it, and it's looking brilliant. Expect everything."
Ian Beale star Adam Woodyatt chipped in, saying: "And a bit more! The anniversary week is just... bonkers!
"I can safely say for all of us, that we picked up the script and we all just said, 'What the... how the hell are we going to do this?
"And we have. We've done all the bits leading up to it and yeah it's honestly brilliant."
We don't know too much about the live episodes, naturally, and how the events of Christmas and New Year will lead into them.
But we do know there will be a live episode during the anniversary week (17th - 21st February 2025).
Viewers will be given a cryptic choice to make during the episode that will shape the story, but right now we don't know what it will be.
All we do know is that we can't wait!
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
