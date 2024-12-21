With another ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), recently returning, and the revelation that Martin had fathered her son Roman, who was seriously ill in hospital, he has had rather a lot to cope with lately.

Martin was found to be a viable liver donor for Roman, and following his awkward encounter with Stacey, Ruby was by his side as he came round from the transplant surgery.

Ruby was overcome with gratitude at Martin's selfless act to help their son, and she told him she regretted cutting Martin out of Roman's life for those first two years.

James Bye as Martin and James Farrar as Zack in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin kindly dismissed this, and Ruby tenderly kissed his hand. But Stacey had also rushed to be with Martin, and she was crushed to spot the warm moment between him and Ruby.

Conflicted over his reignited feelings for both women, Martin had a heart-to-heart with pal Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Zack urged Martin to think carefully over who he had deeper feelings for, while Stacey continued to fret over Martin.

As a new week arrives in Walford, Stacey once again decides to speak to Martin, but is shocked to find him now living with Ruby.

Although Martin assures her that this arrangement is purely platonic, he unknowingly manages to offend Stacey during the conversation.

On Christmas Eve, Zack shows which team he's on when he encourages Martin to give Ruby another chance.

Martin and Ruby flirt, and on Christmas Day, Ruby joins him and the Slater clan for dinner.

Stacey is put out by Ruby's presence, and another attempt to talk to Martin fails on Stacey's part. Martin opts to spend New Year's Eve with Ruby and their little boy, leaving Ruby thrilled.

But as January kicks off in dramatic fashion, Martin rushes to support Stacey – only to bring Ruby along with him!

Stacey annoys Martin when she snaps at Ruby, but changed woman Ruby encourages Martin to be there for Stacey.

But with Ruby and Martin having found that a spark still lingers between them, does this mean that all hope is lost for Stacey?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.