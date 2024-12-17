After the news that a liver donor had been found for Martin and Ruby Allen's (Louisa Lytton) young son Roman, the doctor explained that the liver wasn't viable.

However, tests revealed that Martin was a match, and he immediately agreed to donate and help save Roman's life, even as an emotional Ruby asked if he was sure of his decision.

Stacey's daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) was furious, having also been brought up by Martin, as she felt like he was putting Roman above his other children, and that Martin hadn't properly researched the operation.

Lily Slater and adoptive dad Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lily confronted Ruby at the hospital, ordering her to leave her family alone. But Ruby was calm as she insisted that Martin's offer could be Roman's only chance of survival.

Later, Lily made up with Martin, and he and Stacey had a frank chat about how he was truly feeling ahead of the surgery.

Martin confided that he was scared that the procedure could go wrong, and Stacey urged him to think positively, telling him that he was amazing for what he was doing.

Stacey fondly added that she loved him, and Martin responded by kissing her. Taken by surprise, Stacey pulled away, feeling that Martin was just caught up in his emotions.

Martin argued that this wasn't the case, and pointed out that he had never been able to open up to anyone like he could with Stacey.

Stacey worried that getting back together might not be the right path, and, feeling rejected, Martin walked out.

In the aftermath, Stacey is confused, but her mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) offers some clarity, and advises Stace to go and see Martin before it's too late.

Will Stacey make amends with Martin, and will the former couple reunite?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

