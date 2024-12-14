EastEnders spoilers as Stacey Slater considers Martin Fowler reunion after shock kiss
Back together?
Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) will ponder whether she has a romantic future with Martin Fowler (James Bye) in upcoming EastEnders scenes.
After Martin learns he is a match, he offers to be a liver donor for poorly son Roman, who he shares with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
Later, though, Martin admits his fears to Stacey, and the former couple have an emotional heart-to-heart.
Martin then tries to kiss Stacey, and the pair are left confused by what has transpired between them. But Zack Hudson (James Farrar) advises Martin to concentrate on Roman and Ruby.
Stacey confides in mum Jean (Gillian Wright), and Jean tries to get Stacey to see how she really feels for Martin. Jean urges her to go to the hospital and see Martin before it's too late, but will Stacey do so?
As the week continues, Stacey is still fretting over Martin, and we're left wondering whether she still loves her ex.
It remains to be seen whether anything more will come from the passionate moment, and how Martin's surgery will fare if it goes ahead.
Star Turner recently voiced her thoughts on Stacey and Martin's 'will they, won't they' relationship, revealing that she'd love to see them "together forever."
Explaining what may have reignited Stacey's feelings for Martin, she added: "I think seeing Ruby with him has probably made her go, 'Oh, I definitely do have feelings for him, but maybe I’m a bit late.'"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Despite her wish for her alter ego to reunite with Martin, Turner couldn't help comparing them to one of television's most famous fictional couples.
"It always seems to go a bit pear-shaped when they are together, so maybe they’re like [Friends'] Ross and Rachel."
EastEnders airs these scenes from Tuesday 17th December 2o24.
Read more:
- EastEnders Christmas and New Year spoilers: Your day-by-day guide as Cindy Beale's secrets explode
- EastEnders' Joe Swash reveals which soap legends he felt so lucky to work alongside
- EastEnders airs dangerous twist for Phil Mitchell in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders' Heather Peace promises New Year chaos at Suki and Eve's wedding
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases 'classic Christmas episode' as Cindy's affair is revealed
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal on Nish's New Year vendetta and "high-intensity wedding drama"
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.