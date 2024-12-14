Later, though, Martin admits his fears to Stacey, and the former couple have an emotional heart-to-heart.

Martin then tries to kiss Stacey, and the pair are left confused by what has transpired between them. But Zack Hudson (James Farrar) advises Martin to concentrate on Roman and Ruby.

Stacey confides in mum Jean (Gillian Wright), and Jean tries to get Stacey to see how she really feels for Martin. Jean urges her to go to the hospital and see Martin before it's too late, but will Stacey do so?

As the week continues, Stacey is still fretting over Martin, and we're left wondering whether she still loves her ex.

Will Stacey reunite with Martin? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It remains to be seen whether anything more will come from the passionate moment, and how Martin's surgery will fare if it goes ahead.

Star Turner recently voiced her thoughts on Stacey and Martin's 'will they, won't they' relationship, revealing that she'd love to see them "together forever."

Explaining what may have reignited Stacey's feelings for Martin, she added: "I think seeing Ruby with him has probably made her go, 'Oh, I definitely do have feelings for him, but maybe I’m a bit late.'"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Despite her wish for her alter ego to reunite with Martin, Turner couldn't help comparing them to one of television's most famous fictional couples.

"It always seems to go a bit pear-shaped when they are together, so maybe they’re like [Friends'] Ross and Rachel."

EastEnders airs these scenes from Tuesday 17th December 2o24.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.