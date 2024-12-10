After an unexpected kiss with Martin, Stacey makes several attempts to speak to Martin; but Ruby's presence is a constant thorn in her side!

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, star Turner explains her thoughts on the 'will they, won't they' dynamic between Stacey and Martin, and tells us why she'd love them to last the distance.

The actress also discusses Stacey's wary feelings towards Ruby, and reveals her ideal EastEnders-themed Christmas dinner party guests!

As Turner shares what she loves about filming at this special time of year, you can read her full chat below.

You’ve taken part in some of the show’s most iconic Christmas Day storylines, including The Six. How does it feel to be involved in this year’s Christmas episode?

“It’s always lovely to be involved in the Christmas storyline. EastEnders at Christmas is sort of a tradition in most people’s houses, so it’s always an honour to be involved in the Christmas episode, and it’s always a bit dramatic, and a bit explosive, so I always look forward to that.”

Stacey and Martin have always had an on-again, off-again relationship. What has sparked this latest shift?

“I think what it is between Martin and Stacey is that she has always had feelings for him, it’s just they never quite work out whenever they’re together.[Laughs] I think they are one of those couples that shouldn’t be together, but they really want to be together.

"Every time they try it never really works. I think seeing Ruby with him has probably made her go, ‘Oh, I definitely do have feelings for him, but maybe I’m a bit late.’”

Will Ruby come between Martin and Stacey again? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you think Stacey is threatened by Ruby, and the fact that Martin has a new family?

“I don’t think she feels threatened, and she’s quite understanding in terms of his son, Roman, but I think she doesn’t trust Ruby as far as she can throw her. She’s very wary of her and what her actions or her motive is, as it feels like everything she does always has something behind it.”

Do you think it would work if Martin and Stacey got back together, and do you hope they do?

“I always think Martin and Stacey would be a wonderful old couple, but I don’t know. I’d love to see them together forever, but who knows. It always seems to go a bit pear-shaped when they are together, so maybe they’re like [Friends'] Ross and Rachel.”

Will Martin and Stacey be reunited this Christmas? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How will you be spending your Christmas?

“Hopefully sitting on a sofa, not doing anything anywhere near as dramatic as what is going on in Albert Square!”

What EastEnders character (past or present) would you invite to your Christmas dinner and why?

“I’d have to have Pat and Peggy. I mean they’re the ultimate icons really, and I just love them together. I’d want them to have a good old row at the Christmas table.”

What is your favourite festive memory on set?

“Every year. There is something about walking up to the Square to do a night shoot that is just so magical. You really feel the history, and I just love it.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

