Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) told their immediate and extended family to save the date of 19th February 2025 for their wedding day.

Of course, this date is significant, as it will be the 40th anniversary of the first episode of EastEnders airing on television.

Billy and Honey are, of course, a beloved couple, and were originally married from 2006 to 2008 – but their marriage ended when Honey left Walford due to Billy's deceit surrounding the death of Jase Dyer (Stephen Lord).

Thankfully, when Honey returned to the Square full-time in 2015, the pair reconciled for a time, only to later split after Billy cheated on Honey with Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

Following separate romances on both parts - including Honey's ill-advised and rather bizarre fling with Billy's surrogate son Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) - Honey and Billy reconciled in 2022 and were vital rocks for their family during the terminal illness of Billy's granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

It seems happy times are on the way for Billy (Perry Fenwick, left) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, this happy occasion will only be one part of the drama, with reports suggesting a huge explosion is set to rock the Queen Vic and leave lives in danger.

Speaking of the shocking scenes to come, actor Adam Woodyatt, who plays classic character Ian Beale, recently teased the episodes due in February - including a live episode.

"I can't say too much, but what I will say is it's explosive," he teased at a press event.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "Apart from the live episode, we've pretty much shot most of it, and it's looking brilliant. Expect everything."

Ian Beale star Adam Woodyatt chipped in, saying: "And a bit more! The anniversary week is just... bonkers!"

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.