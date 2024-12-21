Earlier in the year, Nish broke out of prison, feigning severe illness to get on the road to hospital where he planned an ambulance siege.

However, we also know Nish is actually ill, and is dying from a heart condition.

With time running out for him and his desire for revenge burning bright, it seems like the recipe for disaster. Will anyone get out of this storyline alive at this rate?

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the upcoming storyline, teasing what's to come for fans - and it sounds epic.

He said to press including RadioTimes.com: "We've got a big New Year storyline with Suki and Eve's wedding. Ravi is central to the action, and it's EastEnders' first lesbian wedding.

"But we know that Nish is out. He's out there but he's gone underground..."

Clenshaw teased: "It's his final act of vengeance. My heart was in my mouth when I watched those episodes, and I knew what was coming!

"Expect lots of drama in the new year."

What will Nish have up his sleeve?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

