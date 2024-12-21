Christmas Day on EastEnders will be eventful enough as Cindy's sordid affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) is exposed, but there's still more drama on the horizon on the BBC soap.

Advertisement

Over New Year, nasty Nish Panesar (played by Navin Chowdhry) will return to exact his "nuclear" revenge on Suki (Balvinder Sopal), helpfully at the same moment as she plans to wed Eve (Heather Peace).

Earlier in the year, Nish broke out of prison, feigning severe illness to get on the road to hospital where he planned an ambulance siege.

However, we also know Nish is actually ill, and is dying from a heart condition.

With time running out for him and his desire for revenge burning bright, it seems like the recipe for disaster. Will anyone get out of this storyline alive at this rate?

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the upcoming storyline, teasing what's to come for fans - and it sounds epic.

He said to press including RadioTimes.com: "We've got a big New Year storyline with Suki and Eve's wedding. Ravi is central to the action, and it's EastEnders' first lesbian wedding.

"But we know that Nish is out. He's out there but he's gone underground..."

Clenshaw teased: "It's his final act of vengeance. My heart was in my mouth when I watched those episodes, and I knew what was coming!

"Expect lots of drama in the new year."

What will Nish have up his sleeve?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Authors

Helen Daly
Helen DalyAssociate Editor

Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement