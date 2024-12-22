The first of the two Christmas Day episodes will air at 7:30pm on the big day, while the second is scheduled for 10:35pm - meaning a nail-biting three-hour wait after what is sure to be a huge cliffhanger.

Additionally, Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December 2024) will also not air early on BBC iPlayer and will be available in line with the terrestrial release at 8:30pm.

On top of this, the much-anticipated New Year's Day (Wednesday 1st January 2025) episode will air at 10pm on BBC One and simultaneously on BBC iPlayer.

This means that fans will consume three major EastEnders episodes at the same time!

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale and Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As always, Christmas will be a dramatic day in Walford. While last year saw answers revealed following the game-changing flash-forward earlier in the year, this Yuletide's episodes will see Cindy's affair with the son of her former husband George (Colin Salmon), Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), being exposed.

Collins previously opened up about filming the scenes in which the truth is revealed, saying: "Why do people always like playing the villains in panto? Because sometimes they’re a bit more fun!

"As an actor playing Cindy, I go through a whirlwind of emotions, so you have to enjoy it a bit and have some fun in between. She is always a challenge."

Meanwhile, Alfie star Shane Richie teased when speaking with RadioTimes.com: "A few things happened on Christmas, which I intentionally didn't read [the script] because I knew that Kat and Alfie were going to be involved, and I didn't really want to know what was going to happen in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

"But oh my God! I sat there watching this story unfolding in the Queen Vic that happens on Christmas Day, and as a fan of the show anyway, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this! Stop!'"

He added: "I had to do a line and I kept messing it up because I was so taken in with the storyline that was happening. You're in for a lovely treat this Christmas Day."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

