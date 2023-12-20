The Christmas episode - which will finally reveal the killer and the victim in a murder teased back in a flash-forward back in February 2023 - will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9.45pm on Christmas Day 2023.

However, the BBC has also confirmed that the aftermath episode due on Boxing Day will be released early on BBC iPlayer at 6am.

This means that fans will have only a matter of hours between the murderous events and what comes next.

Fans are aware that a group of Walford matriarchs now dubbed 'The Six' - Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth - will be left standing over the dead body of a man by the end of the Christmas Day instalment.

What will happen on the day Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, centre) tries to find family happiness? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Much of the action is set to revolve around the wedding of Sharon to partner Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), but both are hiding immense secrets. Keanu was secretly involved in a staged kidnapping of Sharon's son Albie, while he is also unaware that Sharon's ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is Albie's real biological father. Will 'Sheanu' get a happy ending?

Elsewhere, Linda is reeling following her relapse into alcoholism after the return of rapist Dean Wicks (portrayed by actor Matt Di Angelo), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) deals with her crumbling marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) nurses a broken heart after discovering Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley) burned down her cafe as part of an insurance scam and almost killed her grandchildren.

The possible victims with their possible murderers in EastEnders BBC

Finally, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) are entangled in the danger posed by Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) after what recently happened to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

We will have to wait and see which man involved in proceedings winds up dead...

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.