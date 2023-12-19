Instead, EastEnders fans can expect the next episode to air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Wednesday 20th December 2023, with the episode being available at 6am on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

The next two episodes of the week will therefore shift to the usual time slots on Thursday and Friday.

In the run-up to the much-anticipated Christmas episode on Monday 25th December 2023 at 9.45pm, the soap has been airing episodes centring on the individual members of The Six - six matriarchs who will surround the body of a mystery male on the big festive day.

Last week, Monday was Kathy Cotton's (Gillian Taylforth) episode focused on the end of her marriage to arsonist Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley).

The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Then the following day was an episode belonging to troubled landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as her torment at the hands of Dean Wicks (portrayed by actor Matt Di Angelo) saw her driven back to a relapse in her fight with alcoholism.

On Wednesday that week, we saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) celebrate her hen do ahead of her wedding to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) but her happiness was threatened when Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) discovered that her husband Phil (Steve McFadden) was the real biological father of Sharon's son Albie.

Then, on Thursday, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) succumbed to temptation and got passionate with married detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Nish watches uneasy Suki in EastEnders. BBC

Now, this week, Monday's episode saw Denise Fox (Diane Parish) learn that her husband Jack had cheated on her and then saw him in an illicit discussion with Stacey - discovering their secret.

This just leaves the final member of The Six - Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) - who is now convinced that abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has done something terrible to her secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

As Suki enacts an ambitious plan, will there be dangerous consequences?

This leaves just two more dramatic episodes between this and Christmas Day - we can hardly wait!

