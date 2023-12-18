England Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, England Test cricket bowler Stuart Broad and Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among the favourites to clinch the award from the six-strong shortlist.

Rory McIlroy, Frankie Dettori and Alfie Hewett round off the shortlist, with plenty of interest in each star and a less clear favourite than in previous years.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 ceremony.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 19th December 2022.

How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 on TV

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will air live on BBC One from 7pm.

Coverage will last approximately two hours and conclude around 9pm.

Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 live stream

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer at the same time as BBC One coverage.

You can tune in from a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will present BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?

The evening will be hosted by BBC presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott – the usual line-up for a big night of sporting celebrations.

