When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023? SPOTY date, time, how to watch
Your complete guide to when BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will go ahead, as well as the location for this year's ceremony.
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is fast approaching, as the biggest names in the industry gather to celebrate the best and brightest of British sport.
2023 has offered mixed fortunes for sports stars across the land, with England's Lionesses coming unstuck in the Women's World Cup final.
And the England Men's Test cricket team were only able to claim a valiant draw in The Ashes, held back from glory by a Mancunian rain cloud (we're still not over it).
Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, England bowler Stuart Broad and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson are the top three contenders, with a host of other awards to be distributed on the night.
RadioTimes.com brings you the date for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 ceremony, as well as the location for this year's star-studded event.
When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 19th December 2022.
How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 on TV
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will air live on BBC One from 7pm.
The evening will be hosted by BBC presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, with coverage scheduled to last until 9pm (although don't be surprised if it ends up running over a little).
Where is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 held?
The show will be held at MediaCity in Salford – home of the BBC – with a glitzy ceremony in store with something for everyone to enjoy on the night.
