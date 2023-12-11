And the England Men's Test cricket team were only able to claim a valiant draw in The Ashes, held back from glory by a Mancunian rain cloud (we're still not over it).

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, England bowler Stuart Broad and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson are the top three contenders, with a host of other awards to be distributed on the night.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 ceremony, as well as the location for this year's star-studded event.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 19th December 2022.

How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 on TV

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will air live on BBC One from 7pm.

The evening will be hosted by BBC presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, with coverage scheduled to last until 9pm (although don't be surprised if it ends up running over a little).

Where is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 held?

The show will be held at MediaCity in Salford – home of the BBC – with a glitzy ceremony in store with something for everyone to enjoy on the night.

