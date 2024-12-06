In a teaser clip published by the BBC, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the episode, and it's none other than an impromptu EastEnders audition.

In the clip, Rylan tells Mariah to imagine she's going to be in a cameo in the beloved soap. "This is your audition, Mariah. They're watching," he tells her.

Setting the scene of the pair of them having an argument in the middle of the market, Mariah attempts her best English accent and says: "You can't argue with me."

As things get fiery, Rylan tells Mariah to get out, to which she replies plainly: "I'm not ready to get out." And cue the iconic EastEnders theme tune!

Of course, it's the time of year where many of us will be trying to hit those high notes that Mariah is known for while warbling along to her classic hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Well, the song is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and so, to mark the occassion, Rylan flew out to Los Angeles to meet the star for the first time.

As per the synopsis for the BBC special: "During her extensive interview with Rylan, Mariah discusses how she came up with the melody for her smash hit Hero, the jobs she had before she was famous, her multiple appearances on Top of the Pops and her love for the show, her inspirations – including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and George Michael – working with Jackie Chan and Westlife and her reflections on this year being the 30th anniversary of her single, All I Want For Christmas Is You, and album, Merry Christmas."

Mariah Meets Rylan will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Saturday 7th December at 8:15pm. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

