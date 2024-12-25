Finally, on Christmas Day, everything was revealed, which left the Beales and the Knights entirely fractured by Hurricane Cindy's dreadful actions.

And it resulted in Cindy being whacked over the head by a snow shovel leaving her for dead on the ground – but who smacked her? And is she actually dead?

Well, it could really be anyone considering the list of people she's hurt in the past. Plus, cast your mind back a few weeks and Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) was selling off snow shovels on the market, meaning basically anyone could have one.

We'll take a look at the main suspects and add more as they emerge... detective skills at the ready!

Who attacked Cindy Beale? 9 EastEnders suspects revealed

1. Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)

Did Ian attack Cindy?

Perhaps the one who has the best reason to attack Cindy is Ian. He's the one who has lost the most this Christmas after finding out she was cheating as he wasn't satisfying her – leaving his self-confidence in the gutter, along with any chances of a happy future.

She's caused him endless pain over the years – including when she tried to have him killed in 1996 when she hired a hit on him. Perhaps it's time he got his justice for that after all... but is Ian really a killer?

2. Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth)

Did Kathy finally punish her former daughter-in-law? BBC/Kieron McCarron

The next most likely suspect is probably Kathy; after all, she's always been filled with contempt for Cindy. And she's also Ian's mum, who's very protective of her boy and his dodgy ticker.

The pair have never seen eye-to-eye and it's only been a matter of time before Kathy had a good excuse to see off Cindy. Plus, she was overheard wishing Cindy dead in the Christmas episode... surely she wouldn't actually, would she?

3. Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa)

Did a desperate Lauren finally strike out? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren had the most to gain from Cindy's downfall in the Queen Vic, with everyone distrusting her because of her painkiller addiction. But when she finally dropped the whole proof about Cindy's abysmal actions, no one really thanked her for it; sometimes the truth's better unsaid, after all.

While Lauren was doing the right thing, she came across as pretty mean herself having torn apart two families on Christmas Day. Safe to say she's pretty furious that Cindy has still managed to wreck her life. Surely one final act to see off her enemy isn't out of reach?

4. Gina Knight (Francesca Henry)

Did fiery Gina turn on her mum? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Hear us out. Gina was unusually quiet throughout the Christmas Day episode but had firmly had enough of her mum's actions – not that she had much patience for her to begin with.

What should've been a nice Christmas with her new family and her extended old one turned into a nightmare for Gina and Anna, who saw their newly-married dad and step-mum seemingly break up, as they found out their recently-connected-with brother slept with their mum. Messy.

Gina was also spotted creeping out the backdoor on Christmas Day, but was she heading out to attack?

5. George Knight (Colin Salmon)

Did George think Cindy had ruined his life for the last time?

Aside from Ian, the biggest loser of the night was George. Not only had he found out his son had slept with his ex-wife, but he also reacted so badly to the news that he pushed his new wife Elaine away.

The pub landlord found little sympathy from his girls when he was booted out of the bar and onto the streets. Finding solace in the boxing gym, George let out all his anger on the punch bag... but was it all of his anger? Would a shovel help him some more?

6. Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe)

Did Elaine try a different strategy with Cindy? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Elaine tries to do the right thing with Cindy, offering her a chance to escape the secret coming out and move on to France with Ian, all to keep the peace. While that plan firmly failed, Elaine didn't quite realise what drama the secret would cause.

Hearing that her husband still clearly harbours some feelings for Cindy, even if they're complicated, wasn't easy and she has risked her marriage to make him realise what he's done. With her love rival Cindy at the heart of it all, it would certainly be easier if Cindy was out of the picture... for good this time.

7. Junior Knight (Micah Balfour)

Did heartbroken Junior really do the unthinkable? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Cocky Junior thought he was on his way to having everything - his family back, a relationship with his dad, and a woman he thought he loved. That was until the revelations of Christmas.

Not only did he discover Cindy didn't really love him at all, but he also had to come to terms with the fact she was still in love with his dad. Shunned by his entire family once again, what is Junior capable of?

8. Anna Knight (Molly Rainford)

Did sweet Anna really experience a personality change due to Cindy's actions? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Now, this doesn't seem too likely given Anna's sweet personality, but everyone has their limits. Poor Anna just wanted a lovely Christmas with her family, but that was ruined in its entirety thanks to her mum.

While she's managed to forgive Cindy time after time, perhaps this was her final straw.

9. Peter Beale (Thomas Law)

Could Peter have finally snapped after all Cindy has put him through? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Like Anna, we're not sure this one flies. Peter is unlikely to do such a terrible thing to his mum, but he's defended her perhaps too many times.

Only so long can you protect someone as venomous as Cindy, but would he really take a shovel to her?

Anyone else...?

Truly, Cindy made a lot of enemies on Albert Square – and she has even more from her past.

Who attacked Cindy?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

