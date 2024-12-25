But in another cruel twist, Elaine also found out that there were clearly some complicated feelings between George (Colin Salmon) and Cindy (Michelle Collins) left unsaid, evidenced when she witnessed George shouting at his son for taking what's "his".

In a private chat with George upstairs in The Vic, Elaine gave her husband a right old slap for what he said, insisting Junior (Micah Balfour) and Cindy were grown adults and he shouldn't be as bothered as he is.

Elaine powerfully kicked her man to the curb for his actions, but the whole event shattered the entire Knight family.

The Christmas episode was made more complicated when Cindy was left for dead after being smacked by a shovel, prompting one big question: who would hit her? (More like, who wouldn't!)

Would Elaine? After all, she's lost a lot and was already at the end of her tether before the turkey was even served...

Could Elaine have been the one to attack Cindy? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent screening, Thorpe explained how Elaine would likely go to the ends of the world to save her family - perhaps even murder.

"The thing is Elaine is, and always has been, about survival," Thorpe explained. "There's no lengths to which she will not go because holding on to something that matters and helping things stay in her control is everything... no pressure."

When asked if family was everything for Elaine, Thorpe replied: "Absolutely, as we've seen in the last few weeks with her alcoholic daughter. She tries to have a front all the time, but Cindy's been tearing her down since the get-go, and I think this is the final straw..."

But what's Thorpe like with a shovel?

"I'm quite good at gardening," the actress shared, dead-pan.

Make of that what you will, then.

