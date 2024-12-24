Nigel made an unannounced return on Christmas Eve, despite tabloid reports of a return for the 40th anniversary, but what brings him back to the Square?

The character was last seen on Albert Square in 1998 departing for a new life in Scotland with his girlfriend Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn), her son Josh Saunders (Jon Lee), and Nigel's beloved step-daughter Clare Bates (Gemma Bissix).

Known for his friendship with the Mitchell Brothers – especially absent Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) – and acting as a surrogate son Dot Cotton (June Brown), Nigel had a rare happy ending when he left Walford, so what "memories" bring him back?

Discussing Nigel's return, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "It’s fantastic to welcome Paul Bradley back as Nigel Bates, a character much-loved by long-time EastEnders viewers."

Why has Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) returned alone? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He added: "There’s a lot of mystery about Nigel’s situation and why he’s here alone, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Phil has never needed support more than he does this Christmas, so we’re excited to reunite these two old friends."

Discussing his return, actor Paul Bradley, who first played Nigel from 1992 to 1998, added: "I’m thrilled and honoured to be back as Nigel. Despite it being such a long time ago, I still get recognised as Nigel in the street.

"Returning has been great as I’m so familiar with many of the faces at EastEnders, and they are a very friendly bunch. It’s fantastic to work with Steve McFadden again – I’m a huge admirer of his work, and he sets the bar really high. I’m having a really good time."

Speaking to press at the EastEnders Christmas event in December, Clenshaw added: "There's been some speculation about but he is back, it’s brilliant having Paul back, and he's back for a long stint."

How will Nigel's return impact Phil's story? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Phil's story, the executive producer added: "He's got family around him, but despite that, he's struggling. And as per usual with Steve McFadden, moving forward as we head through through the festive period, he is blowing my socks off.

"It's a really interesting, different story to tell with a character like Phil Mitchell, who we all feel that we know or know someone who's just like Phil.

"I’ve just, I just signed off an episode last week that was just phenomenal, when Steve is brilliant."

So what really brings Nigel back to Albert Square after last being seen in 1998? Let the speculation commence!

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.